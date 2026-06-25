Quectel expands combo antenna portfolio with rugged multi-network solutions for demanding IoT deployments

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, has expanded its external antenna portfolio with four new combo antennas designed to simplify deployment of connected devices across smart cities, fleet management, industrial automation, utilities, public safety and transport applications.

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The new YEMA206J1AM, YEMA301J1AM, YEMN308L1BM and YENA00L5AH antennas combine cellular, Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies in rugged, compact form factors that help engineers accelerate product development while ensuring reliable connectivity in demanding outdoor and industrial environments. Featuring IP67-rated enclosures, high inter-antenna isolation, flexible mounting options and support for multiple wireless standards, the antennas provide a versatile solution for next-generation IoT deployments.

“Customers increasingly need antenna solutions that combine ruggedness, installation flexibility and support for multiple wireless technologies,” said David Wei, Product Head, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “These new antennas simplify design and deployment while delivering reliable connectivity for applications ranging from vehicle telematics and smart utilities to industrial automation and logistics.”

Designed for compact and discreet IoT deployments, the YEMA206J1AM combines 4G and GNSS connectivity in a rugged 2-in-1 adhesive mount antenna. Ideal for asset tracking, smart city infrastructure, connected utilities and remote monitoring applications, the antenna delivers reliable cellular and positioning performance in a low-profile form factor suitable for space-constrained installations.

The antenna supports 4G operation across the 698–960MHz and 1710–2690MHz frequency bands and GNSS operation from 1559–1606MHz. With efficiency of up to 69.4% for 4G-FS and up to 45.3% for GNSS-FS, alongside GNSS LNA gain of approximately 16dB, the antenna helps ensure dependable connectivity and positioning accuracy. Its IP67-rated enclosure enables reliable operation in harsh outdoor environments, while support for 3G, 2G, LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT networks provides flexibility for a wide range of IoT deployments. The antenna is RoHS compliant and compatible with Quectel’s RM520x Series modules.

For applications requiring enhanced cellular performance, the YEMA301J1AM integrates dual 4G antennas and a GNSS antenna in a compact 3-in-1 design. Optimised for field operations and fleet management, automotive telematics, smart city infrastructure, utilities and HD video streaming applications, the antenna offers robust connectivity while maintaining a discreet installation profile.

Supporting 4G operation in the 698–960MHz and 1710–2690MHz bands and GNSS coverage from 1559–1606MHz, the YEMA301J1AM features high inter-antenna isolation to minimise self-interference and maximise performance in demanding environments. The antenna delivers efficiency of up to 73.2% for 4G DIV-FS and up to 45.3% for GNSS-FS, together with GNSS LNA gain of approximately 16dB. Its rugged IP67-rated enclosure enables deployment in challenging outdoor conditions, while RoHS compliance supports environmental and regulatory requirements.

Designed for connected systems that require high-speed cellular, Wi-Fi and positioning capabilities in a single compact solution, the YEMN308L1BM combines 5G, Wi-Fi and GNSS technologies in a rugged 3-in-1 external antenna. The antenna is particularly well suited to demanding outdoor applications including field operations and mobile connectivity applications, warehouse and logistics operations, vehicle tracking and telematics, mining vehicles and machinery, HD video streaming and next-generation IoT deployments.

Supporting 5G across the 698–960MHz, 1420–2690MHz and 3300–6000MHz frequency bands, Wi-Fi in the 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz bands, and GNSS operation from 1565–1606MHz, the antenna enables reliable, high-performance connectivity across multiple wireless technologies. Its compact form factor allows for discreet installation, while the IP67-rated enclosure ensures dependable operation in harsh outdoor environments. The YEMN308L1BM delivers efficiency of up to 57.2% for 5G-FS and up to 54.09% for GNSS, together with GNSS LNA gain of approximately 18dB. The antenna is also RoHS and REACH compliant.

For multi-network industrial and vehicle connectivity, connected vehicles and advanced industrial deployments, the YENA00L5AH delivers an extensive range of wireless technologies within a single rugged antenna platform. Combining 5G, Wi-Fi, AM/FM, Tetra, LTE B88 and GNSS connectivity in a 10-in-1 design, the antenna is ideal for smart utilities, smart buildings, industrial automation, digital signage, warehouse and logistics operations, and transport and mining vehicles that require multiple communications services from a single installation.

The ultra-wide-band antenna provides coverage from 1–7,000MHz, supporting current and legacy network technologies including 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT. Its integrated architecture incorporates dual 5G, dual N77, dual Wi-Fi, dual Tetra, single AM/FM and active GNSS (L1/L5) antenna elements, while high inter-antenna isolation helps minimise self-interference and maintain performance across multiple simultaneous connections. Built for demanding operating environments, the YENA00L5AH features an IP67-rated enclosure that is flame retardant and UV resistant and is both RoHS and REACH compliant.

In addition to its extensive antenna portfolio, Quectel provides comprehensive antenna design support such as simulation, testing and manufacturing for custom antenna solutions to meet customers’ specific application needs. The company has regional R&D centers across the globe so it can provide a rapid response to customer requirements. Quectel antennas can be supplied with a range of cable lengths and connector options.