Quectel Expands EMEA Reach With Future Electronics Distribution Agreement

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announced an expanded distribution partnership with Future Electronics to bring its full portfolio of products and services to customers across the EMEA region.

Under this agreement, Future Electronics will bring Quectel’s full IoT portfolio to customers across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, with a strong focus on its non-cellular solutions, including antennas, GNSS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and smart modules.

This collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Quectel’s presence in EMEA, leveraging Future Electronics’ strong regional infrastructure, technical expertise, and established customer relationships to accelerate growth and innovation.

“Future Electronics’ extensive footprint and demand creation capabilities make them an ideal partner for expanding our reach across EMEA,” said Natasha Barrios, Senior Vice President, EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By working together, we can ensure faster adoption of our full global end-to-end IoT portfolio across diverse industries.”

With the complete Quectel portfolio now available through Future Electronics, customers in a wide range of sectors including industrial, smart homes and cities, and healthcare can leverage a full end-to-end IoT ecosystem. From modules, antennas and GNSS solutions to design-in support, certification, and a wide range of value-added services, the offering is designed to accelerate development and shorten time to market.

“Future Electronics continues to invest in strategic partnerships that add real value across the electronics supply chain,” said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President at Future Electronics. “Our engagement with Quectel in EMEA, complemented by core semiconductor suppliers, enables us to support customers with technical expertise and resilient supply.”

The expanded partnership is effective immediately, with Quectel products and services now available through Future Electronics’ EMEA distribution network and digital platforms.