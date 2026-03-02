Quectel expands mid-tier 5G portfolio with new RedCap 3GPP release 17 variants

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the expansion of its 5G RedCap portfolio with the launch of the RM255C-GL for global markets and the RG255C-NA for the North America market, further strengthening its mid-tier 5G offering for worldwide deployments.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260301754857/en/

As 5G expands further into industrial and IoT domains, the need for solutions that combine strong performance with cost efficiency is becoming increasingly critical. Positioned between high-speed eMBB and narrowband NB-IoT, 5G RedCap (Reduced Capability) has emerged as the ideal technology to address this mid-tier connectivity gap. With a comprehensive product portfolio and global deployment expertise, Quectel enables a seamless transition for mid-speed IoT applications moving toward scalable 5G connectivity.

The RM255C-GL is a 5G Sub-6GHz RedCap module in the M.2 form factor, developed in accordance with 3GPP Release 17. It supports peak data rates of up to 223Mbps downlink and 123Mbps uplink, with 5G Sub-6GHz standalone (SA) operation and LTE Cat 4 fallback. Backward compatibility with Release 15 and Release 16 networks ensures smooth deployment across existing infrastructures. Designed for seamless upgrades, the RM255C-GL is pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s RM5x0N and RM50xQ 5G series, and both pin-to-pin and size compatible with selected LTE-A and 4G modules including the EM06, EM12 series, EM160R-GL and EM05, simplifying migration from LTE to 5G RedCap.

The module integrates Qualcomm® IZat™ Gen 9VT location technology with optional multi-constellation GNSS support (GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS and NavIC), enabling fast, accurate and reliable positioning. With worldwide 5G and LTE coverage, support for 5G SA mode, embedded protocol stacks and high-speed USB 2.0 and PCIe 2.0 interfaces, the RM255C-GL is well suited to a broad range of mid-tier IoT applications.

The RG255C-NA is a 5G RedCap Sub-6GHz LGA module designed in compliance with 3GPP Release 17. Supporting key 5G capabilities including URLLC and network slicing, the module delivers peak data rates of up to 223Mbps downlink and 123Mbps uplink. It operates in 5G Sub-6GHz standalone (SA) mode with LTE Cat 4 fallback and is backward compatible with Release 15 and Release 16 networks, ensuring smooth migration and broad network coverage. Compatible with Quectel’s compact EG2x 4G module series, the RG255C-NA simplifies design upgrades while meeting mid-speed application requirements for higher capacity, low latency, and enhanced reliability in industrial and commercial deployments.

Purpose-built for industrial-grade applications, the RG255C-NA integrates Qualcomm® IZat™ Gen 9VT location technology, supporting multi-constellation GNSS including GPS, GLONASS, NavIC, BDS, QZSS and Galileo. The integrated GNSS receiver streamlines product development while enabling fast, accurate, and dependable positioning. A comprehensive suite of Internet protocols, industry-standard interfaces, including USB 2.0, PCIe 2.0, PCM, UART, SGMII and SPI, along with USB driver support for Windows 10/11, Linux and Android, ensures broad compatibility and flexibility across a wide range of 5G RedCap IoT applications.

"The commercialization of 5G RedCap is a key milestone in making 5G ubiquitous. For a long time, the industry has faced difficult trade-offs between performance and cost. The launch of Quectel's two new RedCap modules aims to solve this core pain point,” commented Leo Yao, Product Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Quectel offers not just a module, but a complete solution including hardware reference designs for application scenarios, external edge computing capabilities, and global certifications, significantly lowering customers' product development barriers and time-to-market."

As 5G adoption accelerates beyond consumer markets into industrial applications, demand is growing for solutions that balance performance with cost and power efficiency. In mid- to high-speed use cases such as Industrial IoT, video surveillance, and wearables, traditional 5G modules can be oversized in cost, power consumption, and form factor, while 4G technologies lack the bandwidth, latency, and long-term roadmap required for future deployments, particularly as LTE sunset plans advance in markets such as the United States. Defined in the 3GPP Release 17 standard, 5G RedCap addresses this gap by streamlining device capabilities to significantly reduce complexity, cost, and energy consumption, while retaining essential 5G features. Positioned between LTE Cat 4/6 and full 5G, RedCap is set to become a key enabler of scalable, industrial-grade 5G adoption.

Across sectors such as energy, mobile broadband, and wearables, 5G RedCap is overcoming the cost and power limitations associated with traditional 5G modules, delivering right-sized connectivity to support large-scale digital transformation. RedCap is well suited to smart grid deployments, delivering the ultra-reliable, low-latency performance utilities require while reducing module complexity and cost. In mobile hotspots and industrial sensor networks, it enables scalable, cost-efficient 5G connectivity, ideal for smart factories with large numbers of connected devices. For wearables such as smartwatches and fitness trackers, RedCap lowers power consumption and module size, supporting compact designs and extended battery life while bringing 5G to next-generation consumer and professional devices.

The RM255C-GL and RG255C-NA have successfully completed the required regulatory and industry conformance certifications, reinforcing their readiness for global deployment. The RG255C-NA is certified to FCC, IC and PTCRB standards, while the RM255C-GL has achieved CE, RCM, FCC, IC, GCF and PTCRB certifications. This comprehensive approval coverage streamlines device certification, reduces time to market and provides customers with confidence in seamless, compliant integration across target regions.