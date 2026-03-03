Quectel expands small cell antennas portfolio with five new products

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, has introduced five new small cell antennas to add further functionality and provide greater flexibility and choice for customers designing and implementing small cell deployments. The new antennas bring an additional range of form factors, mounting options and performance characteristics to the Quectel antenna range.

“Whether you’re looking for an antenna to support critical wireless communications, dense stadium usage scenarios or ultimate capacity, these five new Quectel antennas have been designed to meet your needs,” says David Wei, Antenna Product Head, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The new antennas augment our already comprehensive range of antennas, bring further choice and add capabilities for developers and engineers.”

The YECJ095JPAM is a 5G ceiling mount omnidirectional antenna that operates in the 380-6000MHz frequency band. With a diameter of 300mm and height of 139mm, the RoHS compliant antenna supports 5G, LTE, 3G, 2G and Wi-Fi. The antenna features consistent vertical polarization and a 360° omnidirectional horizontal radiation pattern to provide reliable wide-area coverage in indoor environments. Built for easy ceiling mounting, the YECJ095JPAM offers future-proof, reliable and compliant connectivity for demanding indoor wireless infrastructure deployments.

The YEMG496KPAM is a 5G 4in1 wall and pole mount combo directional antenna designed to deliver robust performance across an exceptionally wide 617-4200MHz frequency range. Offering 4x4 MIMO directional antenna capability, the YEMG496KPAM supports LTE, 5G, IoT and public safety bands, making it ideal for applications that require high-capacity connectivity. The antenna has dimensions of 590mm x 419mm x 143mm and the robust grey UPVC housing ensures durability for indoor and outdoor use.

The YEMG492WPAM is a 5G 4in1 wall and pole mount combo antenna for stadium use cases. Operating in the 1695-2690MHz and 3300-4200MHz frequency bands, the antenna measures 595mm x 419mm x143mm. Optimized for LTE and 5G networks, the YEMG492WPAM has been designed to ensure reliable connectivity and enhanced data throughput for thousands of simultaneous users. This antenna offers the capacity, reliability and performance needed for next generation, high-density wireless deployments.

The YEME491WPAM is a 4G 4in1 pole mount combo single beam lens antenna designed for advanced cellular networks and operates in the 1710-2690MHz frequency range. The antenna covers key bands for 3G, 4G and early 5G deployments, offering excellent sector precision and reduced interference. Measuring 774 × 400 × 400 mm, the antenna is engineered for harsh outdoor environments. It features a rugged UPVC radome and supports mechanical downtilt of up to 20°, making the YEME491WPAM well suited for demanding deployments.

The YEME490WPAM is a 4G 4in1 pole mount combo dual beam lens antenna that operates in the 698-960MHz frequency range and is ideally suited for LTE, NB-IoT and other mid-band applications that require robust and focused signal delivery. The antenna’s standout feature is the generation of two independent beams, each with a ±45° polarization and a beam center at ±33° in the horizontal plane, allowing for sophisticated sectorization and enhanced capacity in dense deployment scenarios. With dimensions of 850mm x 645mm x 850mm and featuring an ASA radome for durability, the YEME490WPAM is ideal for critical outdoor wireless infrastructure.

In addition to the antenna products, Quectel also provides comprehensive antenna design support such as simulation, testing and manufacturing for custom antenna solutions to meet specific application needs. Quectel has regional R&D centers across the globe to ensure it can respond rapidly to customer requirements and ensure smooth antenna integrations.

