Quectel, Giesecke+Devrient and Vodafone IoT collaborate to drive iSIM adoption in 2025

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is collaborating with companies across the integrated SIM (iSIM) value chain to simplify and accelerate iSIM adoption. Quectel, together with Giesecke + Devrient (G+D) and Vodafone IoT, have collaborated to streamline iSIM processes, create more tightly integrated market offerings and accelerate iSIM adoption in the manufacturing process.

iSIM offers significant operational cost and flexibility advantages to organisations and as a result, its adoption is significantly increasing. Analyst firm, Juniper Research, estimates that the number of iSIMs installed in connected devices globally will increase from 800,000 in 2024 to more than 10 million by 2026. This prediction covers the introductory phase of the technology, with the firm estimating that the number of iSIM connections will grow to 210 million by 2028 when take-up of the technology becomes more widespread.

The iSIM is set to transform IoT by offering a future-proof, tamper-resistant solution that is adaptable with new network technologies. Despite its advantages, some device manufacturers have faced challenges integrating iSIM due to having to contract with multiple network providers to ensure devices are compatible in individual countries and regions.

By combining the capabilities of Quectel, Vodafone IoT, and Giesecke+Devrient, the iSIM adoption process is significantly simplified – creating a unified, streamlined iSIM solution that automatically connects in over 180 countries worldwide using Vodafone’s extensive global IoT network. For large scale IoT deployments, this can result in significant cost savings as engineers are not needed to set up or manually configure devices.

“By working together to deliver iSIM we are breaking down the barriers to mass-scale adoption and helping to smooth the path to iSIM for customers across the globe,” commented Dominik Hierl, SVP Sales EMEA, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We see iSIM as a transformative innovation that will reduce costs, accelerate time to market and limit friction and management burdens across IoT. iSIM enablement is a further foundational capability for Quectel as we help customers build a smarter world.”

“At G+D we recognize the important role iSIM will play and have already been at the forefront of other iSIM firsts in the world of connectivity and IoT. As such we’re always excited to partner with other like-minded experts to take solutions in this market to the next level,” said BeeGek Lim, Head of Business Line Digital Offerings at G+D.

Substantial savings can be made by organisations who use iSIMs because they lower the bill of materials (BOM) cost by removing the need for traditional SIM cards. In addition, by adding iSIM to chipsets or modules, the number of components required can be reduced, with fewer vendors involved – thereby reducing the overall complexity of production and size of the device.