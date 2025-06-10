Quectel introduces KCM0A5S Wi-SUN module for smart city and smart utility devices

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has launched the Quectel KCM0A5S, a high-performance Wi-SUN module designed for smart applications such as street lighting, precision agriculture, industrial IoT, smart meters and smart cities. Based on Silicon Labs EFR32FG25, a sub-GHz low power wireless System on Chip, and featuring an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 97.5MHz, the module includes built-in 256KB RAM and 2MB Flash memory, ensuring efficient performance.

The Quectel KCM0A5S supports the Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) 1.1 protocol and operates across the 470–928 MHz frequency range. The module utilizes IPv6-based wireless mesh networking technology, intrinsic to the Wi-SUN communication standard, to deliver long-range transmission, stable network connectivity and reliable data transmission. Furthermore, the KCM0A5S offers flexible deployment capabilities, supporting both router and leaf node configurations in standalone SoC mode, as well as acting as a border router when paired with a Linux host in RCP (Radio Co-Processor) mode. This versatility makes it an ideal solution for a wide range of mesh networking applications in smart city, utility, and industrial IoT deployments. In addition, the KCM0A5S features strong anti-interference capabilities and delivers excellent signal penetration which is of specific value for use cases in hard-to-reach locations. With a minimum of ten years product lifecycle and cross-version compatibility, the solution ensures long-term interoperability within Wi-SUN FAN networks.

“We’re delighted to launch the Quectel KCM0A5S Wi-SUN module,” said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Product Department, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Wi-SUN is a versatile LPWA connectivity technology that is applicable globally to a wide range of use cases. Its security, scalability and robustness provide compelling advantages to developers and device designers and the KCM0A5S adds to this with its ultra-compact form factor, high speed bandwidth and low latency. We look forward to helping customers to build a smarter world with the KCM0A5S as they bring the latest Wi-SUN enabled devices to market.”

Flexibility for developers and designers is assured thanks to the KCM0A5S’s ultra-compact LCC form factor. Dimensions of 28.0mm x 22.0mm x 3.15mm enable the size and cost of end products to be optimized, allowing for maximized design options. The module is also ideal for industrial-grade use cases with an operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C. The module is available in variants that support a peak transmit power of 30 dBm—currently permitted in select regions such as North America, Latin America and some APAC countries—and offers both OFDM and FSK modulation schemes, subject to regional regulatory allowances.

Wi-SUN has been gaining traction for connecting IoT devices as a low power wide area (LPWA) connectivity solution because of its blend of scalability, security, interoperability and performance. It offers high speed bandwidth at up to 2.4Mbps with OFDM modulation. The technology is easily expandable and can support thousands of nodes. Wi-SUN’s self-forming and self-healing mesh eliminates single point of failure networks and simplifies deployment.

The combination of wide coverage, long distance of several kilometers and the ability to serve urban scenarios, covered by multi-hop mode is seeing Wi-SUN adopted for smart metering and smart city applications. For example, a control management system for street lighting, utilities and parking has been deployed in London that utilizes 15,000 Wi-SUN devices and 12 Wi-SUN border routers to enable real-time remote management and provide a future-proof system that can scale up as the city transitions to new infrastructure.