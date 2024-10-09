Quectel Introduces New 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi and LoRa IoT Antennas to Complement Its Industry Leading Module Portfolio and Ease Development Process for Customers

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of a series of new antennas to further expand the global antenna offering for Quectel customers. The new antennas include the YECT005W1A and YECT004W1A ultra-wide band 5G antennas, the YEMN302Q1A combo antenna series, the YECT028W1A 5G and YECT003W1A 4G antennas, the YFNF915F3AM and YFNF868F3AM LoRa antennas, the YFBC001WWA Wi-Fi antenna and the YFGC007E3A GNSS antenna.

“We are delighted to introduce the latest additions to our antenna portfolio,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We continually work to ensure that our range of antenna products complement our expansive module range and meet our customer requirements. Our antennas are optimized and pre-tested with our module portfolio, making the design, integration and testing process faster and easier for our customers.”

The YECT004W1A and YECT005W1A ultra-wide band 5G antennas provide broad coverage from 600–6000MHz while offering backward compatibility to support 4G, 3G, and 2G networks, as well as LTE Cat M and narrowband IoT (NB-IoT). The antenna is terminated with an SMA male connector and is ideal for applications requiring discrete installation. This low-profile, terminal-mount, omni-directional antenna is easy to install, with maximum durability assured by its PC + ABS enclosure. Both antennas measure 135mm × 15.6mm × 13mm, while the YECT004W1A version is an IP67 rated product.

The YEMN302Q1A combo antenna series is capable of integrating a variety of antennas, including 5G, 4G, GNSS, and Wi-Fi antennas, to support communication functions such as 5G MIMO, 4G, GNSS, and Wi-Fi. These antenna units can be mounted on device surfaces using screws, adhesive, or other methods, and support multiple connector types and cable lengths. This series offers a more flexible and reliable high-performance antenna solution for outdoor applications.

The YECT028W1A external 5G antenna covers 5G NR Sub-6GHz frequency bands and is compatible with 4G/3G/2G/LPWA bands. Featuring high efficiency and gain, it is an ideal omni-directional antenna solution to ensure high-speed data transmission. The YECT003W1A external 4G antenna covers main 4G LTE bands and is compatible with 3G/2G/LPWA bands as well.

The YFNF915F3AM and YFNF868F3AM LoRa antennas are compatible with Quectel’s industrial, scientific & medical (ISM) range, making them ideal for smart metering, remote monitoring and telematics applications. The YFNF915F3AM antenna measures 120.2mm × 25mm and provides coverage from 910–930MHz, while the YFNF868F3AM antenna measures 70mm × 40mm and provides coverage from 863–870MHz. Both antennas are supplied with a 150mm cable, terminated with IPEX MHF 1 connector, and is available with customized cable lengths and connectors.

The Quectel YFBC001WWA is a compact, SMT mountable ceramic chip antenna designed for Wi-Fi applications. Measuring a mere 1.6mm x 0.8mm x 0.4mm, it's perfect for devices with limited space, such as Wi-Fi, WLAN, BT, Zigbee, and 802.11 terminals.

The YFGC007E3A GNSS Antenna is a compact unit featuring a PCB and ceramic buckle mount design. Optimized for GNSS L1 and L5 frequencies, it measures 50mm by 50mm by 14.5mm and operates within the 1164-1189MHz and 1559-1606MHz bands. An IPEX MHF 1 connector completes the package.

Quectel also provides global regional antenna support and offers customized antenna design and testing services utilizing the latest technologies and materials to achieve high-performance wireless networking. Additionally, Quectel supports customers in ensuring that their antennas comply with the necessary certification and network approval requirements for their devices.

Quectel is currently exhibiting at MWC Las Vegas. Schedule a meeting to find out more about the Quectel range of products.