Quectel introduces NXP-based FCM365X Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth LE 5.4, Zigbee and Thread module for smart home and industrial IoT solutions

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the FCM365X, a dual band Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 5.4 module that is based on the NXP® Semiconductors RW612 wireless MCU and supports multiple protocols, including Zigbee and Thread. The module is powered by a high-performance Arm® Cortex®-M33 processor with TrustZone® technology, operating at up to 260MHz. It integrates 1.2MB of SRAM and 8MB of Flash memory, with optional PSRAM expansion available, delivering the performance and memory capacity required for demanding IoT applications.

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As smart home and industrial IoT ecosystems continue to evolve, support for interoperable standards such as Thread and Zigbee is becoming increasingly important. These protocols enable low-power, reliable mesh networking that allows devices to communicate across diverse ecosystems. Thread is gaining momentum as a key technology for Matter-enabled devices, while Zigbee continues to see widespread adoption in smart home and building automation applications. By integrating Wi-Fi, Bluetooth LE, Zigbee and Thread into a single module, the FCM365X provides developers with the flexibility to address multiple connectivity requirements while simplifying device design and supporting future-ready applications.

“A broad range of use cases across smart homes and industrial IoT are increasingly looking for compact, low power devices that offer secure, short-range connectivity,” commented Lazaros Kapsias, EMEA Product Manager, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “We see the FCM365X helping to meet these needs in the smart home ecosystem and in industrial scenarios. The wide range of supported interfaces, compliance with security standards and the compact form factor makes this module stand out.”

Ideal for power constrained use cases such as smart home and industrial IoT devices, the module features several low power consumption modes and keep-alive mechanisms to provide flexibility and versatility. The FCM365X also supports GPIO, SDIO, UART, USB and JTAG interfaces as standard with I2C, I2S, ADC, LCD and PWM interfaces supported in the QuecOpen solution. In addition, the module complies with WPA-PSK, WPA2-PSK and WPA3-SAE security standards, supporting the AES-128 encryption algorithm.

Supporting both the 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi bands via a 1x1 antenna, the FCM365X features an RF coaxial connector and offers a PCB antenna as an option. Weighing just 1.51g and with dimensions of 25.5mm x 18.0mm x 3.16mm, the module is compact and ideal for optimizing the size and cost of end products while offering maximized design flexibility. Robustness is assured with the module operating in the -40 °C to +85 °C temperature range.