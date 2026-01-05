Quectel Issues Cease and Desist Letters to Telit Cinterion, Thales Group, DBAY Advisors, Liberty Bell Project and Charles Parton in Response to Coordinated Disinformation Campaign Against Quectel

Quectel today announced that it sent letters to Telit Cinterion, Thales Group, DBAY Advisors, Liberty Bell Project and Charles Parton demanding that they stop disseminating false and defamatory statements about Quectel regarding risks associated with its products’ security and the company’s purported connections to the Chinese government.

The letters assert that Telit Cinterion, Thales Group, DBAY Advisors, Charles Parton, and entities that Parton is associated with including Royal United Services Institute and the Council on Geostrategy, and the Liberty Bell Project, have conducted coordinated disinformation campaigns against Quectel. The letters allege that the efforts, which are designed to harm Quectel’s business using malicious falsehoods, constitute inappropriate and unfair business practices and must stop.

“Quectel believes in fair competition and responsible business conduct,” said Jaron Xu, Quectel’s Chief Sales Officer. “We will not tolerate attempts to interfere with our customer relationships and to compete on unfair terms by spreading maliciously false statements in a coordinated fashion under the guise of independent expertise. We will vigorously defend ourselves against competitors’ unfair business practices and we will not tolerate untrue and defamatory practices targeting Quectel and its customers.”

Quectel demanded that the competitors and associates cease such conduct immediately.