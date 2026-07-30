Quectel launches FCE870X and FME170X tri-band Wi-Fi 7 modules with Bluetooth 6.0 for set-top boxes, gaming devices and more

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global end-to-end IoT solutions provider, today announces the FCE870X and FME170X tri-band Wi-Fi 7 modules, powered by the Synaptics SYN4384 chipset and designed for set-top boxes, gaming devices, digital signage, VR/AR headsets, smart gateways and other high-performance connected products.

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The FCE870X and FME170X share the same high-end feature set and differ only in form factor. The FCE870X Wi-Fi 7 module uses a Compact LCC package for embedded designs, while the FME170X Wi-Fi 7 module uses a Compact M.2 package for modular, slot-based systems. Device makers can choose the option that best fits their platform without compromising wireless performance.

“These high-end Wi-Fi 7 modules are engineered to run across the majority of Linux and Android platforms our customers already use. By offering the same advanced feature set in two package options, we’re giving product teams more choice in selecting the form factor that best matches their design, without compromising performance,” said Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Product Department, Quectel Wireless Solutions.

Wi-Fi 7 modules for set-top boxes, gaming devices and connected products

Designed for high throughput and low latency, the FCE870X and FME170X Wi-Fi 7 modules support consumer and commercial applications including set-top boxes, gaming devices, digital signage, VR/AR headsets, smart gateways, conference terminals, intelligent projectors and cloud computers.

These applications need fast, reliable wireless connectivity for 4K and 8K streaming, cloud gaming and rendering, immersive content and multi-device environments, without locking manufacturers into a single hardware architecture.

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 and Zigbee/Thread connectivity

Tri-band Wi-Fi 7 connectivity across 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz and 6 GHz, together with Bluetooth 6.0 and Zigbee/Thread connectivity over IEEE 802.15.4, gives OEMs a single wireless platform for high-speed connectivity, low-power mesh networking and short-range links. This integrated approach reduces the need to qualify multiple wireless components.

Broad support for x86, ARM and MIPS host platforms, including chipsets from AMD, ST, NXP, Ambarella, Realtek, Novatek, Amlogic, Rockchip and Sigmastar, further widens the range of products the two Wi-Fi 7 modules can serve.

The Quectel FCE870X and FME170X Wi-Fi 7 modules are scheduled to begin shipping in August 2026, with FCC, IC, CE, RCM and SRRC certifications planned.