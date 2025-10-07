Quectel Launches LR700A Smart Connected GNSS Receiver, an All-in-One Base Station Solution for Standalone Use or RTK Network Integration

Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, has introduced the Quectel LR700A smart connected GNSS receiver, an all-in-one high performance quad band base station solution, capable of connecting to the cloud to deliver GNSS correction data, usable either standalone or within an RTK station network. Available for use globally, the modular design integrates the GNSS receiver with cellular, Wi-Fi, and antenna systems, while providing extension slots for Zigbee short-range communication.

Cellular connectivity makes the system highly versatile, enabling deployment anywhere without requiring existing infrastructure, ideal for establishing RTK correction services in remote locations. The integrated short-range communication capabilities make it ideal for pairing directly with nearby rovers, creating a complete RTK solution for localized high-precision applications.

This quad-band GNSS receiver enables simultaneous reception of signals from GPS, Galileo, BDS, GLONASS, QZSS and NavIC constellations across the L1, L2, L5 and E6 frequency bands. The Quectel LR700A supports 1040 channels, enabling flexible data transmission and remote management with cellular, ethernet and Wi-Fi networks. Easy monitoring and configuration over local networks are ensured via an intuitive web-based interface.

“This highly versatile product enables developers to specify an all-in-one, full-constellation receiver that supports multi-frequency tracking while offering ultra-low power consumption and a robust, industrial-grade design,” commented Windy Fang, Director, GNSS Product Line, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Its power efficiency and integrated, compact design make it ideal for use cases where space and energy are constrained.”

Designed to function as a base station, the Quectel LR700A delivers precise GNSS corrections and positioning for high accuracy applications including smart agriculture and precision farming use cases, surveying and mapping, autonomous vehicles and outdoor robotics, such as lawnmowers.

The LR700A’s ultra-low power consumption makes it ideal for power constrained use cases with typical consumption of up to approximately 2.1W with ultra-wide range voltage support from 9-36V. The LR700A weighs 2.1kg, has a diameter of 220mm and height of 149mm and operates in the -40C to +85C temperature range. Support for local Wi-Fi web user interfaces and remote cloud configuration ensure simplified field installation.

Featuring an IP67 rated, industrial-grade design, the LR700A is resistant to shock, impact, drop, lightning and ultra-violet light damage, ensuring reliable operation and long-term durability in outdoor conditions. Certifications for CE, FCC, RoHS and REACH compliance are in progress.