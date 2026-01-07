Quectel Launches RG660QA and RG660QB 5G Modules With Advanced Performance Features

Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, today announces the launch of the RG600QA and RG660QB 5G module, based on the Qualcomm® X85 and X82 5G Modem-RF Systems. The RG660QA is based on X85 while the RG660QB is based onX82. Engineering samples of two first SKUs in the RG660Qx series have been already made available to customers and pre-production samples will be available to the market in Q2 2026.

Designed for versatility, this module series supports a broad array of next generation 5G use cases, from home and business wireless broadband to mobile video, camera applications, and high-performance mobile hotspots. In indoor 5G CPE, it unlocks premium performance by enabling Wi-Fi 7 across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, with integrated Bluetooth to support a full ecosystem of connected devices. With Ethernet speeds reaching up to 10 Gbps, the RG660Qx delivers the high-capacity backbone needed to power ultra-fast, reliable home and enterprise networks. The RG660Qx also supports Power Class 1, enabling extended coverage and stronger performance for fixed wireless access deployments.

“With the RG660Qx, we’re raising the bar for what customers can expect from a 5G module,” said Leo Yao, Product Director, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Built on the powerful platform from Qualcomm Technologies, the RG660Qx series delivers the performance, flexibility, and scalability needed to power everything from ultra-fast fixed wireless access to next-generation enterprise and consumer devices. By simplifying design, accelerating time to market, and supporting a rich ecosystem of connectivity options, the RG660Qx enables our customers to innovate faster and bring high-impact products to market with confidence.”

Both modules can also work in conjunction with dedicated high-performance co-processors to deliver 24 TOPS to support complex on-device computing workloads.

The RG660QA and RG660QB are designed to deliver exceptional downlink performance, supporting advanced multi-antenna reception with configurations of up to DL 8Rx and DL 6Rx respectively as well as improving uplink throughput also. This enhanced receive capability enables higher data throughput, improved signal quality, and more reliable connectivity, particularly in challenging network environments or high-mobility scenarios. By leveraging advanced MIMO configurations, the modules ensure robust, high-speed performance for next-generation 5G applications such as fixed wireless access, enterprise networking, and high-capacity mobile broadband.

Designed for high speed 5G applications, both modules also include further flexibility with the option of satellite connectivity enabled by narrowband non-terrestrial network (NB NTN) capability. The RG660QA supports both dual SIM dual standby (DSDS) and dual SIM dual active (DSDA), allowing devices to operate with either one SIM at a time or two SIMs simultaneously for calls and data.

For easy upgrading and simplified device design, the module is pin-to-pin compatible with Quectel’s RG650x series of modules. By leveraging the same recommended Wi-Fi and physical-layer chipsets as the RG650x series, the RG660QA and RG660QB help customers simplify procurement and optimize supply-chain efficiency.

The RG660Qx module will ship with a portfolio of compatible antennas, enabling faster, more efficient development and time to market.