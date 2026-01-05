Quectel Launches SP895BD-AP Smart Module, Powering the Next Generation of Intelligent IoT Applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, announced the official launch of its new-generation flagship smart module, the SP895BD-AP. Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ Q-8750 processor, the SP895BD-AP module boasts enhanced graphics processing capabilities, superior visual imaging effects, and advanced edge computing performance, meeting the requirements of high-end devices such as video conferencing systems, ultra-high-definition (UHD) displays, image synthesis equipment, computing power boards, smart retail terminals and smart home appliances.

The SP895BD-AP redefines performance boundaries with its advanced hardware architecture. Powered by the Dragonwing Q-8750 processor built on a 3nm process, it features an 8-core high-performance Oryon™ CPU with a maximum frequency of 2×4.32 GHz + 6×3.53 GHz. Compared with the previous-generation (Series 8) chips, it achieves a 45% improvement in CPU performance and a 44% optimization in energy efficiency. This ensures stable, high-performance output even in demanding scenarios such as multi-task concurrent processing and complex algorithm execution, while intelligently minimizing power consumption to balance computing performance and energy efficiency.

In addition, the Adreno™ Series 8 GPU delivers exceptional performance, achieving a 40% boost in both processing power and energy efficiency. Its tiled architecture enables stunning graphics and lifelike rendering, ensuring reliable performance for high-complexity tasks and UHD (8K/3D) displays — easily meeting the demanding graphics needs of next-generation devices.

“The demand for computing power and multimedia processing capabilities in terminal devices is experiencing explosive growth,” commented Doron Zhang, COO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The SP895BD-AP smart module leverages the Dragonwing Q-8750 processor, delivering enhanced performance in CPU, GPU, edge computing and 8K multimedia processing capabilities. It provides a balance between computing power and energy efficiency solution, accelerating the digital and intelligent upgrading of the industry."

The SP895BD-AP sets a new industry benchmark in multimedia processing, supporting 8K@30fps video encoding and 8K@60fps decoding, delivering a significant leap in bitrate handling and transmission efficiency. This combination enables low-latency transmission and high-fidelity UHD video restoration, perfectly meeting the demands of 4K/8K displays, professional conferencing systems, and other high-performance applications. In addition, the module features three built-in ISPs (Image Signal Processors) that can simultaneously process 3 channels of 48MP@30fps video input. A single camera supports up to 108-megapixel image capture, accurately capturing image details and easily meeting the needs of high-end imaging scenarios.

The SP895BD-AP is available in an LGA package with a compact size, enabling adaptation to more product forms. In addition, it is equipped a broad range of peripheral interfaces such as MIPI DSI, CSI, PCIe, USB, I2S, UART, I2C, and SPI, which can meet various expansion needs for display, audio, sensing, and communication, greatly enhancing scenario adaptability and deployment flexibility in many IoT applications.

The module is compatible with Android 15 and Linux operating systems to cater to a broader industry ecosystem, significantly lowering the technical threshold for cross-domain applications.