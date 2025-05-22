Quectel Partners With GEODNET to Deliver RTK Correction Services, Ensuring Centimeter-Level Positioning Accuracy for Mass Market Applications

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has partnered with GEODNET to deliver Quectel’s Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) Correction Services, enabling high-precision positioning for IoT applications. This partnership allows Quectel to deliver bundled solutions that combine its RTK modules and antennas with GEODNET’s RTK network, setting a new benchmark in the high-precision GNSS market. These solutions are designed to support a wide range of mass-market applications, including consumer robotics, sports, automotive, micro-mobility, precision agriculture and mining.

Quectel's RTK Correction Services are built to deliver exceptional accuracy and reliability and designed to deliver centimeter-level positioning accuracy that significantly surpasses the performance of traditional GNSS solutions. The partnership with GEODNET means that Quectel can tailor solutions that are optimized for specific applications, enabling equipment manufacturers to easily navigate around the complexities of RTK when selecting a total solution for their specific use case.

GEODNET’s network has over 15,000 registered stations supporting all frequencies and constellations. It also offers consistency across the network with every site utilizing the same triple-band equipment. This uniformity allows customers to design and test in one country and seamlessly deploy in another, a significant advantage over competitors that often have a varied range of equipment leading to inconsistent performance and reliability.

"We are excited to partner with GEODNET in delivering our RTK Correction Service partnership program, which represents a significant leap forward in high precision positioning technology,” commented Brandon Oakes, Director of GNSS and Short range, North America, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “The consistency that GEODNET offers enables us to provide our customers one-stop-solutions that fit the best into their use cases, this program will help drive quick adoption – alleviating many of the complexities that have prevented RTK from becoming the go-to technology for high precision location services."

GEODNET’s network is not only expansive but also IoT-friendly, offering competitive pricing that makes high-precision GNSS accessible to a broader audience. The partnership will also feature a free 60-day trial with Evaluation Kit (EVK) kits, allowing potential customers to experience the capabilities of the combined technologies firsthand.

“The core GEODNET engineering team has collaborated with Quectel's GNSS team for over five years. We’re proud to formalize this partnership, bringing broad Correction Service support across Quectel’s entire GNSS module product line,” said Mike Horton, Project Creator GEODNET.

The Quectel RTK global solution enables consistent compatibility and performance over multiple regions and is compatible with Quectel’s range of high performance GNSS RTK quad band modules, including the LG290P, LG580P and LG680P, facilitating simple worldwide adoption and deployment.

All three modules deliver ultra-high performance for the most demanding applications, ensuring exceptional RTK availability and quality even in challenging environments. Providing the centimeter-level accuracy needed to ensure the precision required for applications such as precision agriculture, robotic lawn mowers, surveying and personal robots, the module also delivers superior coverage that supports base stations from greater distances, ensuring reliable performance.

The solution also supports the LC29H series — a dual-band, multi-constellation, high-precision GNSS module designed to deliver centimeter- and decimeter-level positioning accuracy with high performance and power efficiency to meet evolving market demands.

In addition, Quectel delivers a full-stack service offering, encompassing 360-degree engineering support, precision antenna provisioning, and tuning services. This integrated approach enables customers to streamline development cycles, minimize integration challenges, and achieve optimal RF performance for faster, more efficient time-to-market.

More information on Quectel’s RTK Correction Service can be found here.