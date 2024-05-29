Quectel Receives Prestigious Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Exceptional Contributions to IoT Security

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is delighted to be recognised as a 2024 Fortress Cybersecurity Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group. The Fortress Cybersecurity Awards honor the world's leading companies and individuals who are at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation. Winners are selected based on their dedication to developing solutions, raising awareness, and defending against the growing threat of cyberattacks.

"We are honored to receive the Fortress Cybersecurity Award," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "This recognition underscores our dedication to providing secure and reliable IoT solutions that protect our customers' data and operations. As IoT continues to revolutionize industries, ensuring the security of connected devices is more critical than ever. This award is a testament to the hard work and ingenuity of our team."

As part of its commitment to cybersecurity, Quectel engaged Finite State, a third-party expert security firm focused on managing software supply chain risk for the enterprise, to rigorously test Quectel’s IoT modules to demonstrate Quectel’s commitment to transparent, verifiable product security. The company furthermore released Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) and Vulnerability Exploitability Exchange (VEX) documents for its IoT modules, an industry first among IoT module manufacturers. Providing SBOM and VEX documents has a cascading effect on the entire IoT ecosystem. As a module provider, Quectel is integral to the architecture of numerous IoT devices. The transparency and commitment to security will benefit all IoT products built on Quectel’s platforms

“In today's digital age, cybersecurity is no longer optional – it's essential,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. “We are proud to recognize Quectel for their innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to protecting our data and infrastructure from ever-evolving cyber threats.”

In addition to its technical prowess, Quectel is committed to fostering a culture of security awareness and innovation. By investing in research and development and collaborating with industry leaders and regulatory bodies, Quectel strives to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide its customers with the most secure IoT solutions available.

The Fortress Cybersecurity Award is a significant milestone for Quectel, reflecting its position as a leader in the IoT industry and its dedication to protecting the integrity and security of its customers' data. As Quectel continues to expand its product portfolio and global reach, it remains steadfast in its mission to deliver secure, cutting-edge IoT technology.

For more information about Quectel and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions, please visit www.quectel.com