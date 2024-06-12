Quectel revolutionizes short-range communication adding five new Wi-Fi and Bluetooth modules to its portfolio (Photo: Business Wire)

Introducing the latest innovation in short-range communication technology, Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, today unveils five modules, designed to transform IoT through seamless Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and offering unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility, catering to the diverse needs of IoT worldwide.

“We’re aiming to redefine the landscape of short-range communication technology with this range of five different modules,” commented Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “From lightning-fast Wi-Fi to robust Bluetooth connectivity, our latest innovations promise unparalleled performance, reliability, and versatility. With compact designs tailored to meet the demands of size-sensitive applications, these modules empower IoT solutions worldwide to reach new heights of connectivity and efficiency."

The FCS866R and FCE863R are high performance Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 modules boasting 2T2R capabilities packaged in an LCC format. Both modules are ideal for WLAN and Bluetooth connections, delivering lightning-fast data rates of up to 1201Mbps. At just 15.0mm × 13.0mm × 2.0mm for the FCS866R and 15.0 mm × 13.0 mm × 2.2 mm for the FCE863R, both modules optimize size and cost for end-products, catering perfectly to size-sensitive applications.

The FCS866R is designed with a reliable SDIO 3.0 interface to provide WLAN capability, the module achieves low-power and high-speed data transmission, while the FCE863R uses the reliable PCIe 1.1 interface to achieve high-speed and low-power WLAN wireless transmission. The FCE863R can support industrial operating temperatures of -40 to around +85°C.

The FGS061N is another Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 module, this time housed in an LGA package. Operating under the IEEE 802.11ax standard protocol, it supports MCS 0–MCS 11 rates within an 80 MHz bandwidth, with 1024QAM support. Boasting a reliable SDIO 3.0 interface, it ensures seamless WLAN capability.

The FC906A is a robust Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.2 module packaged in LCC format. Designed for establishing both WLAN and Bluetooth connections, it operates under IEEE 802.11ac mode, supporting rates from MCS 0–MCS 8 in 20 MHz channels and MCS 0–MCS 9 in 40 MHz and 80 MHz channels. With 256QAM support, it achieves a maximum data rate of up to 433.3 Mbps, while also ensuring compatibility with all rates specified in IEEE 802.11a/b/g/n standards.

Equipped with a reliable SDIO 3.0 interface for WLAN capability, the FC906A includes 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz transmit power amplifiers and low noise amplifiers. On the Bluetooth front, it complies with Bluetooth 5.2 standards, featuring a Class 1 power amplifier for extended range. Plus, it supports Extended Synchronous Connection Oriented link (eSCO) for enhanced voice quality and Adaptive Frequency Hopping (AFH) to minimize radio frequency interference.

Finally, the FCS945R is a dual band Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.2 module designed for WLAN and Bluetooth connections. Operating under IEEE 802.11n mode, it achieves a maximum data rate of up to 150 Mbps. With its LCC form factor and ultra-compact package size of just 12.0mm × 12.0mm × 2.15mm, the FCS945R is optimized for size and cost, perfectly meeting the requirements of size-sensitive applications, and can support industrial operating temperatures of -40 to +85°C.

The five modules are available in either LCC or LGA package and the surface-mount technology (SMT), alongside the low profile and small size ensure that all five modules can be easily embedded into size-constrained applications to provide reliable connectivity.

Quectel’s IoT modules are developed with security at the core. From product architecture to firmware/software development, Quectel incorporates leading industry practices and standards, mitigating potential vulnerabilities with third party independent test houses and have incorporated security practices like generating SBOMs and VEX files as well as performing firmware binary analysis into the entire software development lifecycle.

More information on the short-range module range can be found on the Quectel website.