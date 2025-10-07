Quectel Strengthens GNSS Offering with RTKHOLD and Galileo OSNMA and High Accuracy Service Integration

Quectel Wireless Systems, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, today announces the addition of two new technologies to its LG290P, LG580P and LG680P high precision modules, RTKHOLD and Galileo Open Service Navigation Message Authentication (OSNMA) and High Accuracy Service (HAS). Designed to increase the accuracy of GNSS positioning anywhere globally, RTKHOLD, a technology developed by Quectel, allows receivers to intelligently extend the usability of previously received corrections for up to ten minutes. OSNMA is Galileo’s new signal authentication service while the HAS delivers decimeter-level positioning anywhere in the world, directly via satellite or cellular connectivity.

Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) technology is a leading method for achieving centimeter-level accuracy in GNSS applications. By using correction data from a base station or correction service, RTK can refine positioning accuracy from the meter range down to just a few centimeters. This correction data, typically transmitted in RTCM3 format, reaches the rover receiver via cellular, radio, satellite, or other channels, but stable connectivity is critical to sustain this precision.

When correction signals are interrupted, accuracy degrades quickly. Within just 15–30 seconds without updates, positioning can drift by 2–5 cm and longer gaps typically force a fallback to sub-meter or even meter-level precision. This issue is especially problematic in rural environments, precision agriculture, and applications reliant on short-range links like radio or LoRa, where dropouts are frequent. For many automation tasks, such a loss of accuracy is unacceptable.

With Quectel’s RTKHOLD technology, the receiver can model how GNSS errors evolve over time, enabling it to predict corrections and maintain centimeter-level accuracy even when the live correction stream is temporarily unavailable. This significantly improves the robustness of RTK in real-world deployments, ensuring that temporary link losses no longer render high-precision applications unusable. RTKHOLD is already supported in the LG290P A06 firmware. Support for the LG580P and LG680P will be available soon.

In addition, Galileo HAS, a free service provided by the EU’s Galileo satellite navigation system that delivers precise positioning corrections to improve accuracy beyond standard GPS/GNSS levels, will be coming to the LG290P, LG580P and LG680P in Q4 2025. With a number of industries, including agriculture and rail, relying on precise positioning to enable smarter, safer and more efficient operations, HAS enables precision without any connectivity restraints as it enables high precision positioning wherever Galileo satellites are visible.

Finally, Quectel has also added support for Galileo OSNMA to its LC29H GNSS module, bringing cryptographic signal authentication to IoT applications. OSNMA, which became a formal service on 24 July 2025, uses digital signatures to verify that navigation messages truly originate from Galileo satellites, protecting against spoofing attacks that can falsify position and time data. By upgrading to the latest firmware, Quectel customers can immediately integrate authenticated GNSS into devices such as smart tachographs, fleet telematics systems, autonomous vehicles, and critical infrastructure solutions—ensuring compliance, security, and trusted positioning without hardware changes.

“Quectel is committed to advancing positioning performance through continuous innovation,” said Windy Fang, Director, GNSS Product Line, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “By introducing RTKHOLD alongside Galileo’s OSNMA and HAS capabilities, we’re strengthening the reliability, accuracy, and security of our high-precision modules, ensuring our customers can deliver smarter, safer and more resilient IoT solutions anywhere in the world.”

Quectel will be present at Intergeo 2025 in Frankfurt where the team will be available to talk about the additional functionality of Quectel’s GNSS modules and can found on booth 0E103 in Hall 12.