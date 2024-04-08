Quectel to Showcase Latest IoT Solutions at Embedded World 2024

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is pleased to be showcasing some its industry leading IoT connectivity solutions and technologies, catering to various industries and applications at Embedded World 2024 in Nürnberg.

During the event, visitors can explore Quectel’s extensive portfolio of IoT modules and solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of the IoT ecosystem. From 5G and LTE-M/NB-IoT modules to GNSS positioning modules, Quectel offers a comprehensive range of products that empower businesses to build reliable, scalable, and future-proof IoT solutions.

In addition, Zeljko Maric, Product Development Manager at Quectel, will be participating in a panel session centered on IoT Modem Reference Design or IoT SoC Modules Modem for Embedded Designers. The session is scheduled to take place in the exhibitor forum, Hall 3, on Wednesday, April 10th, at 3:30 PM.

"We are excited to participate in Embedded World 2024 and showcase our latest innovations in IoT connectivity," said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. "As a leading provider of IoT modules, Quectel is dedicated to empowering businesses worldwide with reliable, secure and innovative connectivity solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry peers, customers, and partners at the event."

Quectel is also highlighting some of its customers’ innovations during the show:

5G MT-UHD, an advanced 5G-enabled broadcasting tool that opens new horizons for live sports and events coverage. Consenz Head-up Display – equipped with the Quectel SC680A module, this cost-effective retrofit Head-Up Display (HUD) solution from Consenz enhances driving safety.

5G MiFi unit alongside their 5G Indoor CPE and 5G Outdoor CPE units. Microamp Solutions ’ CellBox Air 5G mmWave Radio Unit is a system that connects to the Distributed Unit (DU) through the O-RAN 7.2x interface and features an integrated Massive MIMO antenna array.

’s Chateau 5G Router is a device that epitomizes the fusion of sophisticated design and powerful 5G connectivity, designed to cater to the growing demand for faster and more reliable home and office internet solutions. Monitair MonAir-CO2 , a unique environmental sensor is equipped with the advanced Quectel EG915U LTE Cat1bis module and YC0002AA antenna, making it a one-of-a-kind 4G battery-operated device capable of meticulously tracking CO2, temperature, humidity, COV, NOX, and noise levels.

's M-SoM M404 M.2 system-on-module embeds multi-radio connectivity in IoT devices features LTE-M + 2G fallback + dual-band Wi-Fi and includes a high-end modern microcontroller with Arm TrustZone, secure boot, and capable of running Edge ML models, combined with a best-in-class Quectel connectivity module. PayEye eyePOS 3 - The world's only terminal to support iris and facial biometrics fusion and all types of cashless payments - card, contactless (NFC) and mobile, featuring the QUECTEL SC668S-EM.

will be showcasing a number of devices on the Quectel stand including the Jumpstart 5G a fully certified, all-inclusive, ready-to-connect IoT computer for high-speed applications, a 4G/LTE Cellular Modem Kit for Raspberry Pi a versatile 4G/LTE connectivity solution for Raspberry Pi and the Pico LTE, a comprehensive platform for global cellular connectivity & low-power IoT, pre-integrated with AWS IoT, Azure IoT & more. Ricon will be presenting the S9980DSL-LTEv2 High-Speed Fiber Optical xDSL Fixed/Wireless Router with Integrated 4.5G Cellular Interface and S9955OUT-5G Industrial Outdoor Router

will be demonstrating their Edge Pro LTE8421 4G IOT Gateway, designed using the Quectel EG915 module to provide seamless and reliable connectivity even in challenging conditions ZCS Lawn Mower Robot: The ZCS autonomous lawn mower robot, powered by the Quectel LG69T Series module, an automotive grade dual-band multi-constellation GNSS module integrating DR/RTK, demonstrates the future of smart, connected landscaping.

As part of the Quectel stand, Ikotek, a leading IoT original design manufacturer (ODM), will be there to showcase its capabilities in IoT device design, manufacturing and certification delivering high quality products and services to reduce complexity, speed up time to market, eliminate risk and reduce costs.

Finally, Acceleronix, a global IoT solutions and services enablement provider primarily focused on serving OEMs and enterprises, will have a presence on the Quectel stand. Delivering edge-device management software, Connectivity-as-a-Service, specialized vertical software, and mobile applications, Acceleronix offers comprehensive solutions tailored to empower every facet of IoT product lifecycle, spanning from development to data management and visualization.

Attendees to Embedded World can find Quectel on stand 3-318.