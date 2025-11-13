Quectel Unveils Advanced Matter over Thread Modules for Seamless Device Interoperability

Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, today announced the launch of the KGM133S, the first in a range of Matter over Thread modules that provides innovative solutions for applications such as smart door locks, sensors, and lighting, helping the smart home industry overcome connectivity barriers and advance toward a new era of more efficient and seamless development.

The KGM133S series modules are built based on the Silicon Labs EFR32MG24 chip, supporting the latest Matter 1.4 protocol. The modules are designed to enable seamless linkage of home devices across ecosystems, including Apple Home, Google Home, Amazon Alexa and Samsung SmartThings.

“Protocol fragmentation remains one of the biggest obstacles to seamless smart device connectivity, and the Matter protocol is the key to overcoming it,” said Delbert Sun, Deputy General Manager at Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With our new Matter over Thread modules, we are helping the industry achieve true interoperability. Looking ahead, Quectel will continue to focus on comprehensive connectivity for smart homes, working closely with ecosystem partners to accelerate industry transformation and enhance everyday user experiences.

Leveraging the powerful combination of Matter and Thread, Quectel’s KGM133S series delivers robust, scalable connectivity to power all-scenario IoT solutions. Built on the IEEE 802.15.4 standard, Thread natively supports globally unique IPv6 addressing, enabling seamless IP-based connectivity. Unlike Zigbee, Thread devices don’t rely on gateways for complex protocol conversions - they connect directly to the Internet via a Border Router, simplifying network architecture and dramatically reducing latency. With its core advantages of low power consumption and high reliability, Thread has become a cornerstone technology for the Matter ecosystem.

The KGM133S series features 256KB SRAM and offers three Flash capacity options: 1536KB, 2.5MB, and 3.5MB. This not only meets the development needs of various current smart home applications but also reserves sufficient space for future version upgrades and function expansion of the Matter protocol, ensuring that end products maintain long-term market competitiveness.

With outstanding performance, ultra-low power consumption, and a compact design, the KGM133S series stands out as a well-rounded solution built to meet the demands of a wide range of IoT applications.

High Performance: Modules in this series feature an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a maximum frequency of 78MHz, enabling efficient processing of complex data instructions.

Modules in this series feature an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a maximum frequency of 78MHz, enabling efficient processing of complex data instructions. Low Power Consumption: In terms of power consumption, based on the 802.15.4 Thread protocol, they adopt a low-power design, making them well-suited for battery-powered devices.

In terms of power consumption, based on the 802.15.4 Thread protocol, they adopt a low-power design, making them well-suited for battery-powered devices. Small Size: The modules are offered in LGA packaging with two size options: 12.5 × 13.2 × 2.2 mm (KGM133S), featuring a fourth-generation IPEX or pin antenna, and 12.5 × 16.6 × 2.2 mm (KGM133S-P), equipped with an onboard PCB antenna. This flexibility enables seamless integration into a wide range of compact and slim terminal designs, supporting diverse structural requirements.

The modules are offered in LGA packaging with two size options: 12.5 × 13.2 × 2.2 mm (KGM133S), featuring a fourth-generation IPEX or pin antenna, and 12.5 × 16.6 × 2.2 mm (KGM133S-P), equipped with an onboard PCB antenna. This flexibility enables seamless integration into a wide range of compact and slim terminal designs, supporting diverse structural requirements. Multiple Interfaces: Supporting up to 26 GPIOs that can be multiplexed as I²C, UART, SPI, or I²S interfaces, the module enables seamless integration with a wide range of peripherals, meeting the development requirements of feature-rich devices.

Supporting up to 26 GPIOs that can be multiplexed as I²C, UART, SPI, or I²S interfaces, the module enables seamless integration with a wide range of peripherals, meeting the development requirements of feature-rich devices. High Power: With a receiving sensitivity better than –105 dBm and an optional maximum transmit power of 19.5 dBm, the module maintains stable, reliable signal transmission even in complex environments with walls or multi-device interference.

With a receiving sensitivity better than –105 dBm and an optional maximum transmit power of 19.5 dBm, the module maintains stable, reliable signal transmission even in complex environments with walls or multi-device interference. Ultra-Wide Temperature Range: Supporting an ultra-wide operating temperature range of -40 to +105°C, the module series can cope with extreme environments

In addition to supporting the Matter over Thread protocol, the KGM133S series also integrates Zigbee 3.0 and Bluetooth LE 6.0 providing developers with additional connectivity options. The series further incorporates the Secure Vault enhanced security feature, providing a higher level of protection for IoT devices and data.

With its outstanding performance and flexible adaptability, the KGM133S not only meets the urgent needs of current all-scenario connectivity in smart homes but also points out the direction for the future development of the industry. Next, Quectel Wireless Solutions will keep up with the industry development trend, continue to develop more Matter products that meet market needs, and inject a steady stream of innovative momentum into the smart home industry.