Quectel unveils high-performance KCMA32S Zigbee & BLE module for smart lighting, building and home networks

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, has announced the launch of its latest high-performance MCU Zigbee and BLE module, the KCMA32S. This innovative module is designed to meet the growing demands of IoT applications, featuring advanced connectivity options and a compact form factor.

Powered by Silicon Labs’ ultra-low-power EFR32MG21 wireless SoC, the KCMA32S module supports Zigbee 3.0 and BLE 5.3, enabling multi-protocol coexistence for enhanced communication capabilities. It is powered by an ARM Cortex-M33 processor with a frequency of up to 80 MHz, ensuring efficient performance for a wide range of applications. The module offers flexible memory configurations to suit various applications, with options of 64 KB RAM and 768 KB flash memory, or 96 KB SRAM and 1024 KB flash memory, providing ample resources for developers to create robust solutions.

A key feature of the KCMA32S is its support for Zigbee/BLE mesh networking, which increases network scalability and node counts with mesh topology. This capability is particularly suitable for devices that enable many-to-many communications, such as smart lighting, smart buildings, and smart home wireless networks. Additionally, the module offers an enhanced security option, Secure Vault, which provides a higher level of IoT security.

“With the launch of the KCMA32S, we’re expanding the possibilities for compact, high-performance IoT solutions,” commented Delbert Sun, Vice General Manager, Product Division, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “This module brings together robust multi-protocol connectivity, advanced security features, and a compact form factor, empowering developers to create smarter, more scalable IoT devices across industries like smart lighting, building automation, and consumer electronics.”

With its ultra-compact size of 20.0 mm × 12.0 mm × 2.2 mm, the KCMA32S is designed in a LCC + LGA form factor, optimizing both size and cost for end-products. This versatility allows for compatibility with diverse designs, making it an ideal choice for various IoT applications.

The KCMA32S supports up to 20 GPIOs, which can be multiplexed for various interfaces, including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S, in the QuecOpen SDK solution. It also boasts superior sensitivity of -104 dBm and a transmit power of up to +20 dBm, providing flexibility and versatility for a range of applications.

Key features of the KCMA32S include:

Zigbee 3.0 and BLE 5.3 support with multi-protocol coexistence

64 KB RAM and 768 KB flash memory or 96 KB SRAM and 1024 KB flash memory (optional)

Zigbee/BLE mesh networking capabilities

20 GPIOs for multiplexed interfaces including I2C, UART, SPI, and I2S functions in QuecOpen solution

Operating temperature range of -40 °C to +85 °C

Optional PCB antenna/RF coaxial connector/pin antenna interface

The KCMA32S module is set to revolutionize the way developers approach IoT solutions, providing a powerful, compact, and secure option for a variety of applications.