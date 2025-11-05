Quectel unveils new smart single board computers (SBC) to help accelerate intelligent device development, rapid prototyping and cutting development costs

Quectel Wireless Solutions, an end-to-end global IoT solutions provider, has launched three new smart single board computers (SBC). The QSM368Z, QSM560DR, and QSM668SR are designed to give developers more choice and speed up product development of intelligent solutions and digital transformation. Each board is cost-effective, fully certified, and offers a wide range of options for connectivity, operating system and memory options to suit different application needs.

“These boards are fully finished hardware that can be easily integrated inside customers’ larger systems across a wide range of IoT use cases,” commented Raymond Wang, Head of Smart SoC, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “Provided in a ready-to-use, single, low-cost platform, these boards are helping to simplify and accelerate the development process for IoT devices of all types, significantly reducing development time with rapid prototyping and cutting development costs.”

At the heart of the QSM368Z is the Rockchip RK3568 IoT processor, featuring a quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 CPU, ARM Mali G52 GPU, 8M ISP HDR, and 1 TOPS NPU. Together, these components provide a powerful balance of computing, graphics, and edge compute capabilities, enabling developers to run complex workloads, perform real-time data analysis and support advanced imaging applications directly at the edge. The board supports both Linux and Android, giving developers the flexibility to build on familiar, open platforms and speed up software development cycles. This dual OS support also ensures compatibility across a wide variety of commercial and industrial systems.

To enable rich media experiences and high data throughput, the QSM368Z includes triple-screen concurrent display support, 1000 Mbps Ethernet, and 4K video encoding. These features are essential for modern use cases such as digital signage, industrial control dashboards, and machine vision systems. The integrated NPU allows the board to run deep learning algorithms, powering real-time decision-making for smart manufacturing and factory automation applications.

Connectivity is a core strength of the QSM368Z. It includes built-in Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 4.2, along with optional support for Quectel LTE Cat 1, LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi 6, and GNSS modules. This wide range of options allows developers to tailor network performance and coverage for specific environments, from high-bandwidth industrial networks to remote or mobile IoT systems.

Engineered for reliability, the QSM368Z measures 120mm x 100mm x 22.25mm, weighs around 90 grams, and operates in temperatures from -10°C to +75°C, making it ideal for both indoor and outdoor deployments where stability and durability are critical.

With its blend of computing power, flexible connectivity, and rugged design, the QSM368Z provides an ideal hardware foundation for next-generation IoT gateways, smart displays, industrial terminals, safety monitoring systems, NAS, NVR/DVR, and automotive NVR solutions.

The QSM560DR’s powerful processing architecture provides the speed and responsiveness needed for applications that depend on high data throughput, low latency and advanced multimedia performance. With 12 TOPS NPU and support for Ubuntu, Android, and Windows, it gives developers broad flexibility to build solutions across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets.

The platform’s multi-mode 5G capability supports both NSA and SA networks, with 3G and 4G fallback, ensuring stable and consistent connectivity even in areas with variable coverage. In addition, Wi-Fi 6E with DBS (Dual Band Simultaneous) and 2x2 MU-MIMO technologies enables faster data transmission and greater network efficiency, which are essential for smart retail, industrial automation, robotics, and safety monitoring systems.

By supporting downlink speeds of up to 2.5 Gbps on 5G NSA, the QSM560DR allows real-time transfer of high-resolution data, video, and sensor information. The use of multiple antennas operating concurrently on the same frequency band minimizes transmission errors and optimizes throughput, critical for demanding environments where reliability and precision are key.

Measuring 120.5mm x 106mm x 22.5mm and weighing approximately 120 grams, the QSM560DR is designed for industrial-grade durability, operating within a wide temperature range of -35°C to +75°C.

With its blend of powerful computing performance, multi-network connectivity, and robust design, the QSM560DR provides an ideal foundation for high-performance edge computing across sectors such as smart manufacturing, retail analytics, robotics, and connected infrastructure.

Finally, again with support for Android, Linux and Ubuntu and featuring 1.1 TOPS NPU, the QSM668SR provides efficient processing and graphics performance for everyday edge computing needs, providing developers with a flexible foundation for building and deploying customized smart solutions across diverse environments.

The QSM668SR supports multiple network modes, including LTE Cat 4, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS, ensuring dependable connectivity wherever it’s deployed. Under LTE Cat 4, the board achieves uplink speeds up to 150 Mbps and downlink speeds up to 50 Mbps, enabling stable data transmission for bandwidth-intensive applications. The inclusion of Bluetooth 5.0 and a range of Wi-Fi options further enhances wireless performance, supporting seamless device pairing and data exchange.

For applications requiring precise location tracking, optional GNSS functionality provides accurate positioning through GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and SBAS satellite constellations, ideal for fleet management, logistics and mobile industrial systems.

Designed with extensive multimedia and peripheral interfaces, including HDMI, camera inputs, Ethernet, UART, USB, I²C, RS232, RS485, CAN, SD, and SIM, the QSM668SR supports a wide range of connected devices and sensors. This flexibility makes it well suited for use in IoT gateways, smart home systems, industrial control terminals, retail solutions, safety monitoring, vehicle equipment, and logistics devices.

Compact and durable, the QSM668SR measures 102mm x 100mm x 23mm, weighs approximately 97.7 grams, and operates reliably in temperatures from -20°C to +75°C, ensuring stable performance even in challenging environments. With its balance of processing capability, connectivity, and adaptability, the QSM668SR delivers a versatile platform for developers looking to create next generation connected solutions at the edge.

In addition, Quectel provides a wide selection of high-quality antennas designed to complement its SBC and module platforms, ensuring reliable connectivity across cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GNSS networks. For projects with unique requirements, Quectel also offers custom antenna design and optimization services to achieve peak performance and integration efficiency.