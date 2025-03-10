Quectel unveils the SG882G smart module with edge computing capabilities for next-generation high-performance IoT applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is proud to introduce the SG882G, its latest flagship Android/Linux smart module, designed to deliver exceptional computing power, multimedia capabilities, and seamless connectivity for industrial and consumer applications. Measuring just 33.0 × 39.0 × 3.85 mm, the SG882G combines a compact form factor with powerful performance, seamlessly executing edge computing algorithms. Its high processing capability makes it ideal for space-constrained applications that demand efficient, real-time data processing.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310012520/en/

Powered by the advanced QCS8550 IoT chipset from Qualcomm Technologies and featuring a Kryo™ CPU, the SG882G is engineered to support high-performance applications requiring edge computing and real-time multimedia streaming. The SG882G also features an Adreno™ 740 GPU and a 48 TOPS neural processing unit, providing exceptional computing performance for complex workloads. The module also features a Spectra™ ISP, Adreno™ 8550 VPU, and Adreno™ 1295 DPU, making it ideal for applications that demand advanced image processing, video encoding/decoding, and real-time AI capabilities.

“The SG882G represents a significant step forward in IoT computing, providing developers with a highly integrated and high-performance solution for edge computing and multimedia-intensive applications,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With its powerful processing capabilities and rich multimedia support, this module is set to drive innovation across multiple industries.”

With its comprehensive multimedia processing engine, the SG882G supports 4K@120fps and 8K@30fps encoding, as well as 4K@240fps and 8K@60fps decoding, delivering unparalleled performance for applications such as video conferencing, live streaming, gaming, and AR/VR experiences.

Operating within a -30°C to +75°C temperature range, it ensures reliable performance in challenging environments. The module supports Android 13 and Linux (Kernel 5.15), allowing developers to build scalable and future-proof IoT solutions.

Designed to accommodate a wide range of M2M applications, the SG882G-AP features a rich set of interfaces, including:

Display: 2 × 4-lane MIPI_DSI, DisplayPort v1.4 over Type-C

Camera: Support for up to 8 cameras via multiple MIPI_CSI interfaces

Audio: Digital microphone, MI2S interfaces, Hi-Fi I2S

Connectivity: USB 3.1/2.0, PCIe (Gen3 and Gen4), UART, SPI, I2C, I2S, ADC, and GPIO

Storage: Supports SD cards and embedded UFS memory up to 512 GB

With robust computing power, high-efficiency edge processing, and extensive connectivity options, the SG882G is well-suited for a variety of industrial and consumer applications, including video conferencing systems, live streaming devices, gaming consoles, robotics and automation, Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR), intelligent retail solutions and smart security.

For more information on the Quectel SG882G Smart Module, visit our website.

Visitors to Embedded World in Nuremberg can learn more about the SG882G smart module and other Quectel products at the Quectel stand. Attendees can find the stand at Stand 3-318. To schedule a meeting, attendees are invited to book an appointment here.