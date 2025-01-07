Quectel unveils ultra-compact 5mm x 5mm x 1.05mm LS550G GNSS Module for positioning in low-power applications (Photo: Business Wire)

Quectel Wireless Solutions, a global IoT solutions provider, is excited to introduce the LS550G, an ultra-compact multi-constellation GNSS module engineered for fast and accurate positioning. With its 5mm x 5mm x 1.05mm form factor, the LS550G is the ideal solution for power- and space-sensitive applications, especially those that require very thin modules including portable and wearable devices.

The LS550G GNSS module supports concurrent reception of GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, QZSS and SBAS constellations, enhancing satellite visibility, reducing time to first fix, and improving positioning accuracy, particularly in dense urban environments. Equipped with dual integrated LNA, TCXO and RTC, the module offers high sensitivity, enabling accurate positioning, fast acquisition, and reliable performance even in challenging conditions.

The System-in-Package (SIP) technology minimizes the module’s size, delivering an ultra-compact form factor of just 5.0 mm × 5.0 mm × 1.05 mm. This design not only saves space but also reduces signal attenuation, minimizes interference, moisture ingress and corrosion and enhances shock resistance.

“The LS550G exemplifies our commitment to innovation in GNSS technology, offering exceptional performance in an ultra-compact form factor,” said Norbert Muhrer, President and CSO, Quectel Wireless Solutions. “With its multi-constellation support and advanced SIP design, the LS550G is the ideal solution for applications requiring high accuracy, low power and compact form factor even in the most challenging environments.”

The LS550G features a -165dBm tracking and -147dBM acquisition sensitivity without an external LNA. It supports anti-jamming functionality with an embedded multi-tone active interference canceller, ensuring the module can mitigate or resist interference from unwanted signals that could disrupt its ability to accurately determine location.

The LS550G module, delivering high performance with ultra-low power consumption—just 28mW at 1.8V while utilizing four GNSS constellations. The Enhanced Prediction Orbit on Chip (EPOC) technology allows the module to automatically calculate and predict satellite orbits using ephemeris data stored in internal RAM, valid for up to 3 days. This enables the LS550G to achieve fast position fixes, even under low signal conditions, while maintaining energy efficiency.

The enhanced performance of the LS550G makes it an excellent choice for a wide range of consumer and industrial applications. Its ultra-compact form factor and low power consumption make it the ideal solution for space- and power-sensitive applications such as wearable devices, sport and asset trackers as well as elderly care products.

The module can be used with both active and passive antennas and Quectel has a wide range of appropriate antennas.

The LS550G will be available in Q2 2025.