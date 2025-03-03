Radisys Media Server Selected by Unisys to Power Next-Generation Voicemail Services

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced that Unisys, a global technology solutions provider, has selected Radisys’ Engage Media Server to enhance its voicemail offerings for Tier 1 mobile network operators (MNOs).

Radisys’ Engage Media Server enables Unisys to further modernize its infrastructure related to voicemail offerings and align with its cloud and container strategy. One of the critical voicemail services the Radisys platform provides is the Media Resource Function (MRF), which is responsible for critical tasks such as media mixing, transcoding, and dual-tone multi-frequency (DTMF) signal detection. Unisys chose Radisys’ Engage Media Server for its ability to deliver robust performance in virtualized and cloud-based deployments.

“The capabilities of Radisys’ Engage Media Server align with our cloud strategy and provide the performance and flexibility we need to continue to innovate our offerings and meet our client demands,” said Sean Tinney, vice president of solution management, Enterprise Computing Solutions, Unisys. “Radisys’ Engage Media Server not only delivers the robust media processing capabilities required for our advanced voicemail services but also ensures seamless integration with our existing systems, setting a strong foundation for continued growth and innovation.”

Radisys’ Engage Media Server supports a wide range of real-time audio and video services, including VoLTE and Unified Communications, as well as advanced analytics, such as speech recognition, computer vision analytics and video quality enhancements.

“Radisys’ Engage Media Server platform is capable of handling complex media processing while enabling seamless integration and scalability,” said Al Balasco, Head of Media, Core and Applications Business, Radisys. “We are confident that this platform will help support Unisys in continuing to deliver exceptional voicemail experiences to their clients.”

Unisys will begin transitioning to the Radisys server this year with a large operator in Germany.