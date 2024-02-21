Radisys Unveils 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity Software for Industry 4.0 and Private 5G

Radisys Corporation, a global leader of open telecom solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity Software designed specifically for Industry 4.0 and private 5G networks. This significant advancement in the evolution of enterprise solutions offers unparalleled capabilities to establish private networks with enhanced performance, ease of deployability and management, and data protection with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS). Radisys’ innovative 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity software enables enterprises to meet the surging demand for private 5G and Industry 4.0 solutions capable of meeting evolving business needs.

By seamlessly integrating licensed, lightly licensed (CBRS) and unlicensed Wifi access via N3IWF, the advanced software solution delivers low latency, cloud-native solutions for both the RAN and Core networks. The cloudification of both RAN and Core networks offers flexible deployment options that allow for segregated and collocated distribution units (DU), central units (CU) and user plane functions (UPF) within a Kubernetes cloud environment, with the additional capability of deploying CU and UPF in the public cloud. This streamlined approach facilitates automation and simplifies the deployment of 5G networks, ultimately reducing capital expenditure (CapEx) and operational expenditure (OpEx) for private and Industry 4.0 5G operators.

Key features include:

Time Sensitive Network (TSN) and 5G Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication (5G-URLLC) features for deterministic, low latency communication, targeted at Industry 4.0 automation requirements.

5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) for connectivity of the low-cost sensors enabling smart manufacturing processes and more.

N3IWF (Non-3GPP Inter-working Function) to allow convergence of existing Wifi access with the 5G Core Network in enterprise and manufacturing sectors. Additionally, N3IWF enables integration of non-3GPP traditional and legacy access technologies with the 5G. This enhances accessibility and flexibility, providing a high-performance network solution for Industry 4.0 private and enterprise networks with reduced CapEx.

CBRS band support with ease of integration into CBRS networks via a scalable CBRS Domain Proxy to enable acceleration of CBRS deployment for private and enterprise networks.

Enabling intelligent Private 5G and Industry 4.0 solutions through advanced RAN functions controlled via ORAN E2 interface and pre-integrated with xApps/rApps and RIC platforms from different vendors.

“Recognizing the specific needs of Industry 4.0 and private 5G networks, Radisys continues to deliver innovative advanced 5G RAN and Core features to accelerate the adoption of 5G in these markets,” said Munish Chhabra, Head of Mobility Software and Services Business, Radisys. “Radisys remains committed to driving innovation in wireless technologies, empowering businesses to harness the full potential of Industry 4.0 and the future of connectivity for private and enterprise networks through its award-winning Connect RAN 5G Software solution.”

Meet with Radisys at MWC Barcelona

Experience Radisys’ disaggregated Connect RAN solutions, including demonstrations of its 5G Advanced Wireless Connectivity RAN software, at MWC Barcelona, Stand2D50. To schedule a meeting with Radisys’ RAN experts, contact open@radisys.com.