rain launches unlimited mobile plans with LoopPhone, designed for unlimited

rain introduces LoopPhone and unlimited mobile.

rain today introduced LoopPhone and unlimited mobile, a new way to experience mobile in South Africa with unlimited mobile plans built around where people live, work and travel.

LoopPhone is the first smartphone designed specifically for unlimited mobile. Launching exclusively with rain in South Africa, it combines premium hardware with software purpose-built for unlimited connectivity. Developed by LoopDL, rain's product and design partner, LoopPhone is included free-to-use with every unlimited mobile and rainOne unlimited plan.

Unlimited mobile is available on rain’s national 4G and 5G mobile network, keeping customers connected across South Africa.

Customers can choose unlimited data across their city, province or countrywide, while every plan includes unlimited local calls and SMS nationwide, on a month-to-month plan.

Unlimited City and unlimited Province plans include gigs for use anywhere else in South Africa.

The launch also marks an upgrade of rainOne to new rainOne unlimited, bringing unlimited 5G home WiFi and unlimited mobile together into one plan, with both the 101 5G smart router and LoopPhone free to use.

"Most South Africans don't need unlimited data across the entire country every day. They need it where they live, work and connect," said Conrad Leigh, CEO of rain. "Unlimited mobile gives customers the freedom to choose exactly that. By bringing together our national 4G and 5G network, smartswitching and LoopPhone, we've created a mobile experience designed around how people actually use data."

Designed for unlimited

LoopPhone has been engineered specifically for rain's network and unlimited mobile experience.

Among its features are:

smartswitching powering unlimited

powering unlimited 6.83-inch AMOLED display with rear Glance Display

7 000mAh silicon-anode battery

200MP camera system that uses the rear display for high-quality selfies

Android 16 with Google Gemini built in

NFC, eSIM and 4G and 5G SA

LoopPhone is available exclusively from rain and can be purchased outright by customers who prefer to own their device.

Powered by smartswitching

At the heart of the experience is smartswitching, LoopDL’s proprietary software that automatically keeps customers on their selected unlimited mobile plan.

Customers simply choose whether they want unlimited data in their city, province or across South Africa.

Outside their unlimited area, LoopPhone automatically switches to per-gig, without changing settings or managing multiple plans.

Nothing to configure. Nothing to switch. Just unlimited.

Built on rain's national network

LoopPhone runs exclusively on rain's national 4G and 5G mobile network, one of South Africa's largest and most advanced 5G networks.

Built for data from day one, rain's network today supports millions of mobile and home broadband connections using nationally licensed spectrum across multiple frequency bands.

Unlimited, your way

Customers can choose between three unlimited mobile plans:

unlimited City – R595/month

– R595/month unlimited Province – R695/month

– R695/month unlimited Countrywide – R995/month

Every plan includes:

Free-to-use LoopPhone

Unlimited mobile data within the selected area

Unlimited local calls and SMS nationwide

Month-to-month flexibility

Customers wanting home and mobile connectivity together can choose the upgraded rainOne unlimited, which combines unlimited 5G home WiFi with unlimited City mobile for R995 per month, including both the101 5G smart router and LoopPhone free to use.

LoopPhone and unlimited mobile are available from rain from 8 July 2026 at rain.co.za.