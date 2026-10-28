Ramaphosa calls for skills training aligned with industry needs

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the SA Youth National Leadership Convening.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for reforms to SA’s skills development system to better align training under the Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs), including for the ICT sector, with industry requirements, as digital innovation and AI reshape the economy.

Addressing the SA Youth National Leadership Convening on youth employment, hosted recently in Sandton, Ramaphosa said the country needs to reform its skills development system, including the SETAs and technical and vocational education and training (TVET) colleges.

For the ICT sector, this places renewed emphasis on aligning digital skills development with practical workplace requirements and the changing needs of technology employers.

Ramaphosa called for a more responsive training system that equips young people with skills employers need, and for businesses to play a greater role in identifying skills shortages, designing training programmes and providing workplace learning.

The call comes as digital innovation and AI intensify the need for young people to be ready for existing and emerging occupations.

“Educational institutions must equip young people with the knowledge and skills that employers need. Labour, civil society and communities must help us ensure that opportunities are accessible, fair and inclusive, and young people themselves must be active participants in shaping their economic future.”

According to Nomakhosazana Meth, minister of employment and labour, the department is redesigning the labour activation programme around real employment outcomes, including work-integrated learning for 20 000 TVET students, workplace experience for graduates completing professional qualifications, and Project 20K placements that give unemployed graduates practical experience while strengthening the state’s capacity to protect workers.

“We are also expanding the enterprise pathway through a R1 billion UIF National Empowerment Fund partnership to help qualifying Black-owned businesses grow, develop skills and create or retain at least 30 000 jobs over five years,” she added.

The president emphasised the importance of government and business collaboration around shared national priorities.

“We have seen the value of co-operation in addressing constraints on economic growth, improving the investment environment and supporting reforms in critical sectors of our economy. We must now bring co-operation, urgency and determination to the challenge of youth unemployment,” he said.

“The government must create an enabling environment for investment, enterprise development and employment. Business must invest and expand the productive activity of our economy and open these workplaces to young people."

Kasthuri Soni, CEO at Harambee Youth Employment Accelerator, added: “By placing youth employment firmly at the centre of this partnership, the president, government and organised business have created an incredible opportunity to transform the lives of young people while unleashing the talent that will power South Africa's economic growth and future prosperity.”

She urged employers to look beyond formal qualifications and previous work experience when recruiting young people, arguing that aptitude, potential and a willingness to learn should be considered.

Ramaphosa said the Work SA Youth Implementation Plan, a national strategy to tackle SA's high youth unemployment, provides a framework for co-ordinating youth employment efforts, but stressed that implementation and accountability would determine its success.