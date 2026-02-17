Rasan Reports Record FY 2025 Results with 82% Revenue Growth to SAR 653 Million and Adjusted Net Income Nearly Tripling

Rasan Scales new Heights: Record-Breaking FY 2025 Financial Performance (Photo: AETOSWire)

Rasan Information Technology Company (Tadawul: 8313), the leading Insurtech and Fintech platform in Saudi Arabia, today announced record financial results for the full year ended 31 December 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Revenue: SAR 653 million, up 82% year-over-year

SAR 653 million, up 82% year-over-year Gross Profit: SAR 465 million, up 95% year-over-year, with margin expanding to 71.2% from 66.5%

SAR 465 million, up 95% year-over-year, with margin expanding to 71.2% from 66.5% Adjusted EBITDA: SAR 293 million, up 158% year-over-year, with margin reaching 44.9% versus 31.7% in FY 2024

SAR 293 million, up 158% year-over-year, with margin reaching 44.9% versus 31.7% in FY 2024 Adjusted Net Income: SAR 269 million, up 184% year-over-year

SAR 269 million, up 184% year-over-year Reported Net Profit: SAR 247 million, up 161% year-over-year

SAR 247 million, up 161% year-over-year Gross Written Premiums (GWP): SAR 8.5 billion, up 30% year-over-year

Business Performance:

Rasan delivered strong growth across all business segments, with Motor Retail, Motor Leasing, and Health all demonstrating robust momentum. The company successfully launched multiple new products during the year including Health Individual, Home, Protection & Savings, and Domestic Helper Contract insurance, reinforcing its commitment to platform expansion and product diversification.

Strong Operating Leverage:

Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded by 13.2 percentage points, demonstrating significant operating leverage as revenue grew 82% while operating expenses increased at a substantially lower rate. Adjusted net income margin reached 41.2%, up 14.8 percentage points, supported by the company's capital-light model and higher investment returns. Rasan maintains a conservative, debt-free balance sheet.

Management Commentary:

“2025 was a landmark year for Rasan. We delivered record results across every key metric, firmly establishing our position as the Kingdom's leading insurtech and fintech platform,” said Moayad Alfallaj, Co-founder and CEO. “These results demonstrate the strength and scalability of our platform-driven model, converting strong top-line growth into exceptional profitability. We are well positioned to accelerate our growth trajectory, deepen our integration across the Kingdom's financial ecosystem, and continue delivering on our mission aligned with Vision 2030.”