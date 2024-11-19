RavenPack Launches Bigdata.com with Vespa.ai to Revolutionize Billion-Scale Vector Search for Financial Research

Vespa.ai, a leading platform for AI-driven applications has been chosen by RavenPack, a global leader in financial data analytics, to power billion-scale vector search for their new service offering, Bigdata.com. The platform combines RavenPack's proprietary RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) technology with Vespa.ai's search capabilities to process billions of financial documents with unprecedented speed and accuracy.

Bigdata.com represents a major leap forward in financial research technology, offering professionals a powerful API and real-time research assistant that enables direct conversation with billions of financial documents. The platform's sophisticated architecture allows users to perform custom research, automate complex tasks, and access real-time data through both desktop and mobile interfaces. Every response is supported by transparent source attribution, ensuring complete verifiability of information.

To support the immense scale of Bigdata.com, RavenPack selected Vespa.ai as its vector search and retrieval platform. Vespa’s sophisticated search technology, implemented with SPANN (Space Partition ANN), enables fast and efficient billion-scale searches by dividing data into smaller regions and locating approximate matches, providing both speed and accuracy critical to RavenPack's expanding data operations.

Armando Gonzalez, CEO and Co-founder, RavenPack I Bigdata.com: “Bigdata.com is poised to revolutionize how financial professionals approach research, analysis and decision-making. Our RAG architecture combines vector search with RavenPack’s extensive financial knowledge graph for real-time insights and deep research. After working with Vespa.ai open source for a few years, we transitioned to Vespa Cloud to support our enterprise workflows. This simplifies our infrastructure as we scale and gives us access to expert guidance from Vespa engineers on billion-scale vector deployment.”

Jon Bratseth, CEO and Founder, Vespa.ai: “Bigdata.com provides an innovative and uniquely differentiated platform for research for Financial Services companies. In this field, accuracy and rapid response are paramount. Vespa.ai is proud to partner with RavenPack to provide a cutting-edge search infrastructure that leverages machine learning to rank the most relevant results across potentially billions of documents, enabling users to confidently make informed, timely decisions.”