Raxio Côte d’Ivoire and ARTCI Sign Strategic MoU to Host Nation’s Third PoP for the National Internet Exchange (3rd CIVIX PoP)

Raxio Côte d’Ivoire is proud to announce the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Autorité de Régulation des Télécommunications de Côte d’Ivoire (ARTCI), marking a major milestone in the advancement of the country’s digital infrastructure.

The agreement enables the colocation of the third national Point of Presence (PoP), known as CIVIX, within Raxio’s Tier III-certified, carrier-neutral data centre in Grand Bassam inside the technology Park of the free zone VITIB, the first of its kind in the nation. This partnership represents a critical step forward in Côte d’Ivoire’s ongoing digital transformation.

The newly deployed IXP will:

Ensure the resilience and growth of the local traffic exchanges

Enhance local traffic exchange and reduce latency

Improve digital resilience and national data sovereignty

Create new opportunities to attract global content providers and additional IXPs

Empower startups, internet service providers (ISPs), AI initiatives, and the broader tech ecosystem

The signing ceremony was led by the CEOs of both ARTCI and Raxio Côte d’Ivoire, reinforcing the shared commitment to building a more efficient, secure, and high-performing internet infrastructure in the region.

“This partnership brings additional value to our national and regional digital ecosystem,” said Robert Skjodt, CEO of Raxio Côte d’Ivoire. “We are honoured to support Côte d’Ivoire’s national digital strategy and help create an environment where local innovation, connectivity, and economic growth can flourish.”

“The deployment of this new IXP within a world-class facility like Raxio’s data centre is a key step toward achieving our vision of digital sovereignty and excellence,” added Lakoun Ouattara, CEO of ARTCI.

By localising internet traffic exchange, this initiative reduces reliance on international bandwidth, increase the availability of local content and caching servers to ensure business continuity, strengthens cybersecurity posture, and enhances the quality of service for users and businesses alike.

This milestone further underscores Raxio’s mission to empower West Africa’s digital future by providing critical infrastructure that supports regulatory priorities, private sector growth, and the digital ambitions of the region.