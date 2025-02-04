Raxio Group Achieves Uptime Institute Tier III Certification for Data Centre in DRC

Raxio Group is proud to announce that its 1.5MW data centre in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has successfully achieved the Tier Certification of Constructed Facility (TCCF) from Uptime Institute. This prestigious certification reaffirms Raxio’s commitment to delivering world-class, reliable, and high-performance data centre infrastructure across Africa.

The Tier III certification process involved a rigorous four-day, on-site evaluation conducted by Uptime Institute engineers. Every aspect of the facility’s design and construction was thoroughly tested, inspected, and verified to ensure full compliance with Tier III standards. Successfully passing every test validates that the facility has been built entirely in accordance with the approved design documents, underscoring Raxio’s technical expertise and unwavering dedication to quality.

“Achieving the TCCF for our DRC data centre is a significant milestone for Raxio Group,” said Robert Saunders, CTO at Raxio Group. “This certification not only demonstrates the resilience and adaptability of our team in overcoming many challenges but also reinforces our commitment to building and operating state-of-the-art data centres in emerging markets.”

This achievement would not have been possible without the dedication and expertise of Raxio’s engineering team, whose technical leadership was instrumental in securing this certification. Additionally, the Project Management Office team played a crucial role in overseeing construction efforts, while the local Technical Operations team ensured the facility was ready for the Uptime Institute’s rigorous testing.

With this latest certification, Raxio now boasts three Tier III certified facilities across its growing portfolio, further solidifying its reputation as a leading provider of cutting-edge data centre solutions in Africa.