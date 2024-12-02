Raxio Group, Africa's Most Expansive Data Centre Network, Appoints Robert Skjødt as CEO

Raxio Group appoints Robert Skjødt as CEO (Photo: Business Wire)

Raxio Group, the data centre provider with the widest footprint across African markets, has appointed Robert Skjødt as Chief Executive Officer. Leveraging his extensive background in management of infrastructure development and operations across Africa, Skjødt will spearhead Raxio's next phase of expansion, planning to at least double the company's presence across the continent within the next three years.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241202715516/en/

Skjødt brings more than 30 years of experience, with a career that spans leadership roles in major energy, renewables and infrastructure firms worldwide. For the last decade he focused on Africa, where he led the creation of BTE, a pan-African renewable energy company, which was acquired by global energy giant Engie in 2023. Skjødt previously held senior positions at ABB, a global leader in power and automation technologies, where he oversaw complex infrastructure projects and M&A activity across multiple continents.

With a network of state-of-the-art Tier III carrier-neutral data centres in Uganda, Ethiopia, Mozambique, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Côte d'Ivoire, Tanzania and Angola, Raxio is uniquely positioned to meet the growing demand for reliable digital infrastructure in Africa's emerging economies. Under Skjødt's leadership, the company plans to enter additional high-growth markets while increasing its capacity in existing markets to support digital transformation on the continent.

"Our goal is to accelerate Africa's digital growth responsibly," said Robert Skjødt. "By combining Raxio's expertise in data centre development with sustainable energy practices, we can provide essential infrastructure that not only meets the needs of today but also preserves resources for future generations. I'm excited to lead Raxio in expanding our reach and deepening our commitment to environmental stewardship."

Frans Van Schaik, Chairman of Raxio Group, highlighted the strategic significance of Skjødt's appointment. "Robert's proven track record in pioneering infrastructure projects across Africa aligns perfectly with Raxio's vision for growth. His leadership will be pivotal as we scale our operations and enhance our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients," he said.

Raxio's expansion strategy focuses on underserved markets with significant growth potential, and is ideally positioned to respond to growing continental and global needs for data centre capacity while minimising electricity and water usage for power and cooling. By 2027, Raxio plans to establish data centres in at least five additional African countries, more than doubling current capacity and solidifying its position as the continent's leading data centre network. This ambitious growth plan is underpinned by Raxio’s unique track-record of building best-in-class data centres and an uncompromising commitment to customer service, safety and sustainability.

Skjødt, who will join Jan. 1, was appointed following a comprehensive search conducted by executive firm Egon Zehnder, reflecting Raxio's dedication to strategic leadership and continuity. The outgoing CEO, Robert Mullins, transformed Raxio from a single-project venture into a multi-country operation, and will remain an advisor to ensure a seamless transition.

"When we started, our mission was to build one data centre in Uganda," said Mullins. "Today, Raxio stands as the only operator with a presence in seven African countries. I am confident that under Robert Skjødt's leadership, the company will not only expand its footprint and capacity but also set new standards for sustainability and operational excellence in the industry."

Raxio Group's unique approach bridges the digital divide by providing high-quality, reliable infrastructure in markets often overlooked by larger operators. This strategy fosters local economic development and innovation by enabling businesses and institutions to access world-class data centre services.

"As we look to the future, our focus remains on delivering impactful infrastructure that empowers African economic leadership," said Van Schaik. "With Robert Skjødt at the helm, Raxio is poised to lead the way in sustainable data centre development, ensuring that our growth benefits both our clients and the communities we serve."