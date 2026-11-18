Brian Howe, chief revenue officer, Skynamo, a Klipboard company.

Although many organisations still depend on over-filled lever arch sales files and weekly meetings to stay on top of their field sales activities, times have changed.

The future lies in mobile field sales platform enablement technologies, which boost efficiency, improve sales, team culture and customer experience.

For decades, field sales teams have faced common challenges: paper-based administrative work that eats into nights and weekends. This is often compounded by long drives back to HQ for weekly sales meetings, a lack of visibility into what's happening with customer accounts, plus miscommunications and micro-management from sales managers.

The latter also face challenges such as a lack of real-time visibility of sales processes, with sales managers often only getting updates once a week. As a result, concerns or customer challenges are often addressed far too late. Moreover, communications with reps can be scattered across disparate channels, making it difficult to get a clear picture of the situation in the field.

Modern mobile sales enablement tools help to overcome these challenges. Built specifically to support field sales teams, these technologies integrate into financial, ERP and other business systems to offer a unified sales operations platform for all the sales apps and functionality needed.

These technologies make sales less subjective and more data-driven and effective.

Traditionally, to substantiate where they've been, what kilometres they've driven, who they spoke to, what they chatted about, and what orders they took, field sales reps have had to spend a lot of time preparing weekly reports to be presented at sales meetings.

In contrast, shared online platforms help to keep these teams aligned with the sales plan, and reduce the amount of admin. Using mobile phones or tablets, reps can file reports on the go − even using voice to text for greater efficiency.

That data is live, so managers don't have to summon everyone out of the field weekly, and reps can now use that time to be more productive. Importantly, because the information is visible in real-time, managers can troubleshoot and coach reps virtually as they go through their day-to-day calls.

These platforms offer real-time visibility to sales managers, so they can see, at a glance, which customers are buying more, less, or changing their buying patterns.

Advanced drive time and GPS features answer questions like: “Why have you only seen two customers today?” by indicating where the rep was stuck in traffic jams, for example. This data helps to improve company culture and enables managers to become more supportive in many ways; for example, by changing the day of the week the rep should visit a particular area.

This visibility also supports forecasting and reporting. Managers can also be known to say things such as: “I see it's going really well with this client − why don't we drive some more product their way?” or “We're behind the eight ball, so let's fill up some more pipeline orders in order to actually deliver on what your forecast was.”

AI is a new component which is helping tremendously. The technology allows sales teams to do more predictive analysis and gain insights into trends.

Together, these technologies make sales less subjective and more data-driven and effective.

Modern solutions are also so secure and user-friendly that even committed 'old school' field sales reps embrace them wholeheartedly once they've tried them.

There's no more firing up a laptop, taking out files, or copying and writing notes on paper. Everything's done while the rep is on the move. They can save photos into the software for evidence, and they no longer must take time away from their families to do admin after hours.

New starters can take over a territory and instantly get access to all the data they need on what happened at the customer in the past, the routes, and who they need to see to create the most value for the company.

Human connections

The future of field sales is about using mobile enablement technologies that aim to reduce admin time and support in-person customer relations.

Sales has always been built on relationships, and in a world where everything is being taken over by AI, it is increasingly important for sales teams to make time for field reps to talk to customers in person.

For many organisations, particularly wholesalers, manufacturers and distributors, products are complex and may need to be discussed with customers at length. The customer may want to know, for example: “Is this the right bolt for my specific needs?” They need a trusted advisor to talk to about it.

Modern field sales reps are not just trying to take orders − they are trying to advise, upsell and differentiate. They are becoming more strategic.

With a complete view of orders, customer history, stock availability, pricing, pictures, catalogues and their last customer conversation, field sales reps can build stronger customer relationships and act as advisers rather than simply taking orders.