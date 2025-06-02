Recognizing the World’s Most Exceptional Destinations: Nominations Now Open for the Inaugural TOURISE Awards

The TOURISE Awards officially launched today as a new global benchmark celebrating excellence in tourism destinations. Created to honor places that are shaping the future of travel, the Awards spotlight destinations delivering meaningful, memorable, and measurable value across the traveler journey. Nominations are now open to individual travelers, industry professionals, and organizations passionate about recognizing the world’s most exceptional places.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602550866/en/

The TOURISE Awards are an extension of the TOURISE platform powered by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Tourism and announced via a virtual press conference on May 22, 2025.

In line with the TOURISE ethos, the Awards take a bold stance recognizing destinations with a strong sense of identity, measurable impact, and responsible management. Eligible destinations must have (i) a defined geographic scope (a city, region or site), (ii) a distinct identity and character that stems from culture, landscapes and attractions that shape how the destination is perceived by travelers, and finally (iii) must be backed by a tourism governing body responsible for ensuring a destination is effectively managed.

The TOURISE Awards feature five distinct award categories: Best Arts and Culture Destination, Best Adventure Destination, Best Food and Culinary Destination, Best Shopping Destination, and Best Entertainment Destination. In addition, a flagship Best Overall Destination award will recognize the destination that excels across all aspects of the traveler experience — setting a new global benchmark as the most exceptional place to visit.

Jean-Philippe Cossé, CEO of TOURISE, said: “Tourism is not just a key economic engine — it’s a powerful connector of cultures, a builder of communities, and a driver of sustainable change. As the industry undergoes a bold transformation, it’s more crucial than ever to spotlight the destinations that are leading with vision, purpose, and resilience. The TOURISE Awards are our tribute to those extraordinary places that don’t just welcome travelers — they inspire them, challenge the status quo, and push the boundaries of what tourism can achieve. These awards put destinations at the center of the global conversation, celebrating the pioneers who are shaping the future of travel.”

The TOURISE Awards will be judged by an independent jury panel comprised of a powerhouse of cross-industry trailblazers from the worlds of travel and tourism, fashion, culinary, art, retail, culture, adventure and entertainment:

Filip Boyen, Former CEO, Forbes Travel Guide;

Michael Ellis, Former Global Director, Michelin Guides;

Fiona Jeffery, Former Chair, World Travel Market; Former Chair Tourism for Tomorrow Awards;

Renaud de Lesquen; Former CEO, Givenchy, Former President Dior AM;

Lars Nittve, Former Founding Director, Tate Modern;

Albert Read, Former Managing Director , Conde Nast;

Caroline Rush, Former CEO, British Fashion Council;

Omar Samra, UN Goodwill Ambassador, Mountaineer and Polar Explorer

Bernold Schroeder, Former CEO, Kempinski; Pan Pacific.

Eligible destinations will be evaluated across 10 assessment criteria, grouped into three key areas, which make up the destination experience: offering, value, convenience. Judges will assess how destinations perform across these areas — considering what they offer, how accessible and visitor-friendly they are, the overall value they provide, and most importantly, the quality and impact of the experience. This includes looking at factors such as authenticity, innovation, inclusion, sustainability, accessibility, accommodation variety, and safety, all of which contribute to a destination’s ability to deliver a meaningful and memorable journey.

The winners of the inaugural TOURISE Awards will be announced at the TOURISE Summit, taking place in Riyadh from November 11 to 13. The Summit will bring together leading voices from across tourism, travel, investment, and innovation — from heads of state and visionary CEOs to creators, disruptors, and global investors. It will serve as a platform to spark bold ideas, build transformative partnerships, and shape new standards for the future of travel.

Have your say in who receives the first TOURISE Awards for the world’s most exceptional tourism destinations by nominating the destination you think makes a difference on the awards portal https://www.tourise.com/en/awards. Nominations are open from June 2 to July 9.

To find out more about TOURISE www.tourise.com.

*Source: AETOSWire

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250602550866/en/