Recoverability is the real test of operational maturity

Leonardo Boscaro, EMEA Sales Leader, Nutanix Database.

Most organisations believe they have disaster recovery under control. The documentation exists, the secondary environment is configured and the recovery plan has been reviewed and approved. On paper, the controls are in place.

The real test comes when recovery must be executed under pressure, with critical services exposed and regulators expecting evidence. At that point, what matters is not whether a plan exists, but whether recovery is repeatable, auditable and operationally disciplined.

In regulated industries, this distinction is becoming increasingly important. Recovery shouldn’t be viewed as a technical safeguard that sits quietly in the background, but as a database operational capability that must be demonstrated, tested and governed with the same rigour as any other critical control.

The gap between having DR and executing it

Many enterprises have invested heavily in high-availability and disaster-recovery technologies over the years. Secondary sites have been built, replication has been configured and failover mechanisms are technically available. Yet when organisations examine how often those mechanisms are tested, how long full restoration actually takes, or whether clear evidence can be produced for audit purposes, confidence often weakens.

The challenge is rarely the absence of technology. More often, it is the reliance on manual processes, specialist knowledge and complex runbooks that have evolved over time. Failover may require a sequence of steps known only to a small group of experts. Testing may be avoided because it is disruptive or risky. Documentation may exist, but not in a form that is easy to validate under scrutiny.

This is where operational maturity is exposed. When database recovery depends on tickets, individual experience and one-off scripts, it becomes fragile. It may work in theory, but without a standardised database operating model, it is difficult to industrialise.

Regulation raises the bar

Across Europe and beyond, regulatory frameworks are raising expectations around resilience and recoverability. The emphasis is not only on the ability to recover, but on the ability to demonstrate that recovery can be executed consistently and within defined parameters.

Frameworks such as DORA reinforce these expectations by placing stronger emphasis on resilience testing, documentation and demonstrable control. Organisations are expected to test critical services regularly, document the outcomes and prove that recovery processes are controlled and repeatable. You can’t just say you have disaster recovery capabilities, you must be able to show, and in some instances prove, how it is performed and how its effectiveness is measured.

This changes the conversation at the board level. Recovery becomes a matter of governance, evidence and credibility. Infrastructure and security leaders are accountable not just for restoring services, but for proving that restoration can be achieved reliably and without improvisation. And more importantly, without customer disruption or data loss.

From specialist project to standard capability

What distinguishes mature organisations that understand regulatory consequences is not the sophistication of the individual technologies they deploy, but the discipline of the operating model around them.

When recovery workflows are embedded within the same operational platform used for provisioning and life cycle management, testing becomes routine rather than a high-risk event. Switchover and failover processes can be executed through guided workflows, with clear guardrails and traceable actions. Evidence is generated as part of the process, not reconstructed afterwards.

This is particularly relevant in complex database environments. Technologies such as Oracle Data Guard provide powerful mechanisms for replication and failover, but without a consistent operational layer, they can still depend heavily on manual co-ordination and specialist intervention. Integrating these capabilities into a standardised database operating model transforms them from advanced features into dependable controls that can be tested, audited and executed consistently across environments.

The objective shouldn’t be only faster failover but also predictable execution and having the ability to test recovery without fear of destabilising production, and to do so regularly enough that confidence is based on evidence rather than assumption.

The business impact of recoverability

For financial services institutions, prolonged restoration times translate directly into revenue exposure and reputational damage. For public sector organisations, they affect service delivery and public trust.

A global bank Nutanix Database worked with reduced the time to restore a 40TB database from 60 hours to eight minutes in controlled test conditions by standardising its recovery processes and adding a database operational layer. While this is a technical win for the customer, it also highlights a shift in operational risk, from extended uncertainty to controlled response.

In practice, the greatest benefit of disciplined recoverability is often the reduction in day-to-day anxiety. When teams know that recovery has been tested, validated and automated within clear boundaries, they can focus on delivering new services rather than guarding against the unknown.

Independent economic analysis from Forrester’s Total Economic Impact study supports what many organisations are already observing, which is that when database operations are standardised within a unified operational layer, recovery and restore processes become more efficient and less resource-intensive. The value is not confined to reduced downtime, it also includes less manual intervention, more consistent controls and faster validation cycles.

Maturity under pressure

Operational maturity is most visible when systems are under strain. It is easy to describe recovery strategies in calm conditions. It is far more difficult to execute them under time pressure, regulatory scrutiny and business impact.

Organisations that treat recoverability as a first-class operational capability are better prepared for that moment. Why? Because they test more frequently, document more consistently and reduce dependence on individual expertise.

Achieving that level of repeatability does not depend on adding more runbooks or more specialist knowledge. It depends on embedding recovery into a standardised database operational layer, where provisioning, life cycle management and failover are governed through the same consistent controls. When recovery is designed into the platform rather than bolted on around it, execution becomes predictable rather than improvised. In regulated environments, recoverability is not an IT feature. It is a board-level responsibility.