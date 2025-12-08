Reducing system size for move to cloud: Case study: Aunt Millie’s

The business is moving towards S/4HANA go-live confident in the reduced system size, with Proceed continuing to provide support.

Industry: Consumer goods | Application: SAP archiving

At a glance:

Over 80% reduction achieved in database size

System cut from 6.8TB to just 1.25TB

Final footprint 21% smaller than the projected 1.6TB

Project delivered in seven months

About Aunt Millie’s

Aunt Millie’s Bakeries is a family-owned company headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. It operates a number of baking facilities that produce bread and other bakery products. The Aunt Millie’s brands are distributed throughout the United States, with primary distribution in the Midwest.

The challenge: Reducing system size for the move to cloud

After 13 years on SAP ECC6, Aunt Millie’s planned a brownfield move to SAP Cloud ERP Private Edition. To reduce the cost of the cloud contract, accelerate the migration, and deliver ongoing operational benefits, the team wanted to put robust data management in place beforehand.

Aunt Millie’s started the process of considering an archiving project, while it invited a number of SAP implementation companies to tender for the project, its SAP Cloud ERP implementation partner, AnswerThink (part of Hackett Group), recommended Proceed Group, which was appointed for its specialist knowledge and extensive experience.

The solution: Right-sizing through archiving

The project started in January 2025. Proceed aligned the workplan with AnswerThink’s migration timeline and began with a data assessment. The assessment showed the ECC production system could be reduced from 6.8TB to 1.6TB.

Actions taken:

Full technical and functional data management programme completed including SAP archiving and housekeeping.

SAP Office content migration delivered.

To de-risk the migration, Aunt Millie’s asked to test S/4HANA with the expected post-archiving footprint. Proceed adjusted the sequence and worked first on a copy of production in a controlled sandbox. Within two months, the sandbox was reduced by more than 80%, ensuring it was prepared before AnswerThink needed the system. Proceed then formalised the design, repeated testing in line with standard governance, and transferred knowledge to the internal team. The project ran for seven months with Proceed providing ongoing support.

The impact

Production data was reduced to 1.25TB, surpassing the 1.6TB projection.

Improved cost profile for the cloud contract due to a smaller footprint.

Faster system operations and a leaner basis for conversion activities.

Policy-aligned retention, with removal of data older than seven years underway.

S/4HANA programme on track.

Proceed made what initially felt like a daunting SAP data archiving initiative remarkably straightforward. It listened carefully to our needs and created a clear, comprehensive blueprint that guided the entire process. When it came time to transition management to our internal team, Proceed equipped us with a complete guidebook and test plan checklist. Everything we needed to succeed on our own. The team was not only highly knowledgeable but also approachable, prompt and supportive. Even after the hand-off, Proceed continued to be responsive and ready to assist whenever questions came up. Working with Proceed was truly a positive experience, and we’re grateful for the expertise and partnership provided, said Dean Willson, Vice-President of IT.

Future focus

With archiving and housekeeping now built into everyday processes, Aunt Millie’s is finalising production clean-up in line with its seven-year retention policy. The business is moving towards S/4HANA go-live confident in the reduced system size, with Proceed continuing to provide support as required.

For organisations planning cloud ERP

This project follows an approach Proceed has used on many SAP estates. It starts with an evidence-based data assessment, then a tailored execution plan that fits partner milestones. The outcome is a smaller, faster and more manageable SAP footprint that reduces cloud costs and eases migration effort without compromising compliance.