Report: CrowdStrike Global Threat Report 2024

The speed and ferocity of cyber attacks continue to accelerate.

The 2024 edition of the CrowdStrike Global Threat Report arrives at a pivotal moment for our global community of protectors. The speed and ferocity of cyber attacks continue to accelerate as adversaries compress the time between initial entry, lateral movement and breach. At the same time, the rise of generative AI has the potential to lower the barrier of entry for low-skilled adversaries, making it easier to launch attacks that are more sophisticated and state of the art.

These trends are driving a tectonic shift in the security landscape and the world. The “good enough” approach to cyber security is simply no longer good enough for modern threats. As organisations increasingly move business to the cloud, adversaries are advancing their capabilities to exploit this and abuse features unique to the cloud. We continue to see identity-based attacks take centre stage, as adversaries focus on social engineering attacks that bypass multi-factor authentication. The use of legitimate tools to execute an attack, an increasingly prevalent technique, impedes the ability to differentiate between normal activity and a breach.

We are entering an era of a cyber arms race where AI will amplify the impact for both the security professional and the adversary. Organisations cannot afford to fall behind and the legacy technology of yesterday is no match for the speed and sophistication of the modern adversary.

With the release of the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report, our elite Counter Adversary Operations team is delivering the actionable intelligence you need to stay ahead of today’s threats and secure your future. This year’s report provides critical insight and observations into adversary activity, including:

The tactics and techniques that adversaries use to exploit gaps in cloud protection.

The continued exploitation of stolen identity credentials and increasingly sophisticated methods adversaries use to gain initial access.

The growing menace of supply chain attacks and exploitation of trusted software to maximise the ROI of attacks.

The potential for adversaries to target global elections in a year that has the potential to transform geopolitics around the world for the near future.

From day one, CrowdStrike has said: “You don’t have a malware problem, you have an adversary problem.” We pioneered the concept of adversary-focused cyber security because it’s the best way to protect customers and stop breaches. We know the adversary better than anyone, and we use this insight to guide our innovation, protect customers, stop breaches and increase the cost to the adversary.

A secure future requires a strong foundation. This is what we’re delivering with the AI-native CrowdStrike Falcon XDR platform. We’re driving the convergence of data, cybersecurity and IT, with generative AI and workflow automation built natively within a single, unified platform to give you and your teams the speed you need to beat the adversary.

I hope you find the CrowdStrike 2024 Global Threat Report informative and inspiring in our shared fight against the adversary. CrowdStrike will remain unrelenting in our mission to deliver the security outcome you need most: stopping the breach.

