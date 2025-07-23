whitepaper Report: The state of business e-mail 2025: Infrastructure, risk, IT’s next opportunity.

In 2025, e-mail continues to anchor business communication across industries and regions. While instant messaging and collaboration platforms are on the rise, e-mail remains unmatched in its role as the system of record. When the message matters – when accountability, auditability and professionalism are required – businesses send it by e-mail.

This year’s State of Email report, based on insights from 4 009 IT leaders across the UK, US, Germany and Australia – reveals a paradox: e-mail is relied on more than ever, yet often managed with outdated processes and insufficient investment. IT leaders are expected to secure the most targeted part of the stack, modernise legacy workflows, maintain compliance and support brand consistency – often without the tools, automation or authority to do it effectively.

