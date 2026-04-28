Resilience in connectivity

Farouk Ramji, CEO of Mawingu.

As the digital economy accelerates across Africa, reliable internet access remains out of reach for millions in rural and peri-urban areas. Mawingu, a Kenyan internet service provider founded with a mission to bridge this divide, has emerged as a model for inclusive, scalable connectivity in unserved and underserved regions.

Now operating in more than 31 counties across Kenya and recently expanding into Tanzania, Mawingu’s growth has been underpinned by a long-standing partnership with tier one transit provider Workonline Communications. Over the past two years, the companies have demonstrated how shared resilience and mission-aligned collaboration can fuel digital inclusion at scale. Their shared mission – to close Africa’s digital divide – has formed the foundation of a collaborative relationship that delivers not only infrastructure, but also opportunity to the communities they serve.

Focus on the unserved and underserved

Mawingu intentionally focuses its efforts on areas overlooked by traditional ISPs, citing the socio-economic potential of rural communities.

“Our mission from the beginning has been to connect the unconnected,” said Farouk Ramji, CEO, Mawingu. “We saw a real opportunity to deliver meaningful connectivity where infrastructure was lacking, and where internet access could catalyse the most change.”

Mawingu’s hybrid network, supported by solar-powered towers and fixed wireless solutions, now serves over 35 000 homes, schools, businesses and clinics. Its model includes hyperlocal roll-outs, affordable pricing and partnerships that enable sustainable growth.

Scaling through turbulence

Between 2022 and 2024, Mawingu more than doubled its user base, navigating challenges including global supply chain constraints, funding cycles and the complexity of scaling in remote areas. Instead of halting progress, these constraints became catalysts, pushing both teams to innovate, adapt infrastructure strategies and build new models for sustainable scale. Internal strategies such as lean operations, cross-functional team alignment and deep community engagement played a central role.

Key to this growth was the ability to maintain reliable upstream connectivity, a critical element delivered through its collaboration with Workonline.

Workonline Communications provided more than just bandwidth. As a tier one provider with pan-African reach, its support includes:

Robust low-latency transit, even in remote regions.

Scalable technical support, aligned with Mawingu’s pace of expansion.

Hands-on collaboration during periods of network stress and infrastructure roll-out.

Strategic alignment with a shared focus on equitable access.

“This isn’t a transactional relationship. During challenging moments, from component shortages to rapid onboarding across counties, Workonline worked side-by-side with our team to ensure service quality was never compromised,” said Ramji.

“We’re proud to walk alongside Mawingu on this journey. From navigating regional complexities to managing infrastructure in remote areas, our collaboration has been forged in resilience, and that’s where real innovation begins,” said Jacquiline Mwai, Head of Business Development for Workonline Communications East Africa.

“Our relationship is rooted in a shared belief that every connection can unlock opportunity. As Mawingu expands access to underserved regions, Workonline is committed to delivering the resilient, high-quality infrastructure that empowers them to do so, now and across the region.”

Impact beyond connectivity

Connectivity isn’t just a utility. It’s kinetic energy for communities, powering education, healthcare, entrepreneurship and local government services.

Mawingu reports that affordable, reliable internet access is transforming the communities it serves. Students are using online learning platforms, small businesses are expanding through digital payments and marketing, and clinics are accessing telehealth tools and digital patient records.

The organisation has set an ambitious goal: to positively impact 1 million East Africans by 2028.

In late 2024, Mawingu acquired Tanzanian ISP Habari Node, marking its first cross-border expansion. Workonline played a key role in the transition, offering continuity of service, routing optimisation and strategic support as Mawingu integrated and scaled its operations in a new regulatory environment.

This regional move has reinforced Mawingu’s belief that mission-aligned partnerships are critical to long-term success.

“Cross-border growth requires more than ambition. It requires stable infrastructure, trusted partners and a shared commitment to impact,” adds Ramji.

The partnership between Mawingu and Workonline demonstrates a scalable blueprint for inclusive connectivity: community-centric operations at the edge, backed by resilient, pan-African infrastructure at the core. It’s a model that proves digital inclusion is not only possible but replicable across the continent.

Lessons for the ecosystem

As more African ISPs and startups look to serve underserved markets, Mawingu offers several takeaways: align with partners who share your values, build transparent and adaptable relationships and design for scalability from day one.

“We’ve learned that resilience is built through relationships. With an upstream provider like Workonline, we’ve been able to grow not just our network, but our ability to deliver lasting change.”

Mwai adds: “As Africa's digital transformation accelerates, Mawingu and Workonline invite others to join us in building infrastructure that matters. Whether you're a government partner, tech provider or fellow ISP, this is the time to connect, collaborate and scale impact.”