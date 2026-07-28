Resolve the work-ready versus role-ready tension

Jessica Hawkey, founder and managing director of redAcademy.

The ICT skills shortage is a global problem. In South Africa, this problem impacts 84% of companies as they battle to find and retain skilled people.

According to a 2025 Critical Skills Survey, 89% report that unfilled critical roles are directly affecting productivity. Software developers, software engineers, quality engineers, data scientists and IT engineers remain strategically important and increasingly difficult to hire.

For most companies, the instinct to solve this comes down to hunting for talent, but this is a queue every company is standing in, and it isn’t getting any shorter.

The more useful question for technical teams shouldn’t be how to poach or import talent, especially when every month a new hire spends getting up to speed is a month of salary against reduced output, but rather how to build skills within the company itself.

However, this introduces its own challenges. Training is expensive, especially technical training, and time spent upskilling a person is lost before they deliver on their training. Which is exactly why so many companies avoid it and keep standing in the hiring queue instead.

When skills are built in environments that are removed from the business, the company pays twice.

The way to resolve this tension is to stop separating training from the workplace. When skills are built in environments that are removed from the business, like classrooms or simulated projects, the company pays twice. Once for the training and again for the time spent onboarding.

Move the training inside the environment, and the second cost disappears because the person you’re training is learning your stack, standards and delivery cycles as they train. The candidate delivers a return on the training investment from day one because they are role-ready; they’re already doing the work.

The time to productivity is exponentially shorter than anything seen with traditional hiring or training models.

A candidate trained within a live environment already knows how it works, so onboarding isn’t required. We know their time-to-productivity is immediate, and their skills are above those of other candidates who are brought in using traditional hiring methods.

The return on this model and type of training investment doesn’t wait for graduation. Candidates are contributing to real work before they are permanent. The output they deliver starts from the day they start training in your business, not the day they are hired full-time.

This is what role-ready means. That’s far more precise than just being “work-ready”. Work-ready implies general employability across metrics that differ from role-ready. The latter is defined by a person’s ability to work within a specific role and on a specific technology stack with a team that already knows their work and what they are capable of delivering.

The stakes for getting this right in 2026 are only getting higher, especially as South Africa grapples with rising unemployment statistics.

The market needs a new way to manage youth training and skills development, one that is reliable and gets new talent into the workforce permanently.

The scarce skills you need are hard to find outside the business, but they can be reliably built inside the business.