Retail store management with on-the-floor mobile technology

On-the-shelf application.

The use of mobile technology in-store as an operational management application is gaining importance and on the rise. Bar code scanners, which were traditionally used primarily at point-of-sale (POS), have technologically evolved to play an increasingly significant role in store management at large. Arch Retail Solutions, which positions itself as a leading service provider of integrated retail management solutions in southern Africa, recognised the strategic importance of this and developed Arch Mobile.

Gone are the days when a store was run off the back of a cigarette box. Modern retailers rely on accurate, timely information on which critical operational decisions are made. This is where Arch Mobile comes into play. Arch Mobile, an extension of Arch Retail (in-store solution), improves operational efficiencies by making data capturing and processing both time- and cost-effective. At the same time, it allows store managers to stay connected with operational issues and to make informed on-the-go management decisions.

Receiving-bay application.

The Arch Mobile solution is installed on a sturdy handheld scanning device, which allows for accessing and capturing data on the go. Transactions are committed to the server for real-time processing via wireless networking. The Arch Mobile applications are as follows:

Stock receiving facilitates ‘blind receiving’, which means order or no order delivery receiving at point of entry. Arch Mobile validates the invoice against the order and ensures that the quantities and variants delivered are correct. All discrepancies and rejections can be addressed immediately.

facilitates ‘blind receiving’, which means order or no order delivery receiving at point of entry. Arch Mobile validates the invoice against the order and ensures that the quantities and variants delivered are correct. All discrepancies and rejections can be addressed immediately. Stock functions on store shelves, such as bulk breaking, stock take, gap scanning, pick list, stock adjustment, direct stock transfer, storage request, stock request and supplier storage request.

on store shelves, such as bulk breaking, stock take, gap scanning, pick list, stock adjustment, direct stock transfer, storage request, stock request and supplier storage request. Product information can be accessed by scanning products on the shelf and the following actioned: print labels, manage ESL, price change, sales enquiry and stock enquiry.

can be accessed by scanning products on the shelf and the following actioned: print labels, manage ESL, price change, sales enquiry and stock enquiry. Other applications: Security checks at store exit to monitor security effectiveness and prevent fraudulent invoices, new purchase order, open purchase order and empties return.

For more information on Arch Mobile as an integrated solution, visit:

https://www.archretail.com/solutions/arch-mobile/

Not too long ago, Arch Mobile was seen by Arch users as an add-on to their respective operations, whereas now, it forms part of the upfront integrated solution implemented. There are currently more than 1 500 Arch Mobiles operational in the market, and this number continues to grow.