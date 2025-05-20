Retail, supply chain, logistics gets a boost with Impinj Gen2X Toolbox

Improve visibility and efficiency.

If you’re thinking of implementing an RFID-based solution to automate your logistics or improve retail operations, or if you’re already have a solution in place, the introduction of the Impinj Gen2X Toolbox can enable you to do much more and be much more efficient than before.

RFID logistics solutions rely on a combination of RFID tags and readers. Tags store and emit data about the items they are attached to and the readers collect that information when a tag passes through the reading range.

Common challenges with these solutions arise when tag read ranges are limited; when there are delays in reading; when there is a mismatch in the reader and tag hardware or integration challenges; or in cluttered tag environments, incorrect readings are passed on to the logistics data handling platform. This results in inefficiencies and errors.

What is Gen2X technology?

Impinj Gen2X is an enhancement to the radio and logical layers of passive UHF RFID that speeds inventory counts, increases tag read range, filters and declutters tag environments and protects consumers, while also inhibiting tag and item counterfeiting.

Encompassing key innovations Impinj has developed over two decades, in conjunction with leading enterprises in various industries, Gen2X provides a solutions toolbox that not only solves previously unsolvable use cases, but also reduces solution costs, whether that be in a retail or a logistics and supply chain environment.

At the most fundamental level, Gen2X either solves previously unsolvable use cases, reduces solution cost or both. For example, Gen2X reduces retail-inventory counting time, saving labour cost. It declutters conveyor-to-truck shipment loading, reducing costly shipment errors. Its decluttering also improves retail loss prevention, allowing consumer self-checkout. It boosts dock-door directional accuracy, reducing costly shipping mistakes. It improves the readability of small embedded tags or tags on hard-to-read items, reducing tag cost and enabling new use cases like food tagging. It addresses consumer privacy at point-of-sale. And, Gen2X is not static, it continues to be enhanced with new innovations.

Osiris Technical Systems is an authorised Impinj distributor and has experienced RFID solutions architects who can enable you to implement Gen2X in your business.

Revolutionising retail operations

The Gen2X toolbox looks to forge a revolution in retail operations, specifically within the wholesale and general merchandising realms by redefining inventory management with unprecedented precision, through the improved readability of small, embedded tags as well as tags placed on ‘hard-to-read’ items. This expands the retail use case by allowing retailers to implement item-level tagging, even for items such as food items, which was previously a challenging use case, leading to applicational failures with RFID retail solutions.

With key features like the Impinj Integra memory diagnostics, which verifies tag chip health and validates data encoding, retailers are able to leverage consistent delivery of accurate inventory data, providing certainty for strategic planning and decision making – at the same time, sped up cycle-counts enabled by Impinj FastID high-speed verification guarantee significant reductions in labour burdens and costs.

The data integrity features of the technology not only bear operational benefits such as preventing tag/item counterfeiting and fraudulent returns, but also extends to consumers by ensuring consumer privacy at point of sale – easing privacy concerns for retailers seeking to implement click-and-mortar automated self-checkouts.

This also reduces tag costs while boosting performance, making the technology a beacon of innovation for retailers determined to not only remain competitive but to gain a competitive edge within their markets.

Enabling logical co-ordination in logistics and supply chain management

In logistics and supply chains, Gen2X provides unmatched visibility and accuracy in tracking goods, ensuring consistent prompt deliveries, while minimising shipping errors.

The Impinj Protected Mode tag data protection feature enables series and handheld readers to filter and declutter complex tag environments by discriminating which reader a tag’s response is intended for and silencing already inventoried tags – simplifying conveyor-to-truck processes, boosting dock-to-door directional accuracy and eliminating shipping errors.

The Impinj Gen2X Toolbox offers other substantial benefits to supply chain management by delivering end-to-end visibility and data-driven insights for enhanced operational efficiency. These capabilities enhance demand forecasting and resource allocation, allowing businesses to proactively anticipate market needs and improve processes, for increased sustainability and the reduction of wasteful expenditure.

Its adaptability, scalability and ever-evolving nature ensure long-term value and competitiveness in a dynamically demanding market landscape.

The potential of an RFID solutions toolbox such as Impinj Gen2X can only be unlocked with the correct implementation of a solution that meets the specific needs of your business. An understanding of the correct hardware, solutions architecture and implementation approach can help you to realise the promise of enhanced efficiency and seamless operations, while avoiding many of the typical pitfalls, whether in extending an existing solution or implementing a new system.

Contact Osiris Technical Systems for advice on improving your visibility and efficiency through a custom designed RFID solution, leveraging the latest innovation in the industry.