Rethinking antivirus in a modern security landscape

Ivaan Captieux, Security Consultant at Galix. (Image: Supplied)

Antivirus has come a long way since its early signature-based roots, but even the most advanced versions cannot keep up with the speed and complexity of current cyber threats. Attacks now bypass traditional controls entirely, exploiting legitimate tools, cloud services and human behaviour rather than relying on malicious files. This leaves organisations exposed if they rely on antivirus as their primary defence.

A stronger approach requires layers of technology, clear processes, accurate documentation and ongoing visibility across the environment. However, navigating this landscape can be a complex undertaking, and this is where an expert security partner becomes essential.

By understanding an organisation’s risks, aligning tools with its needs and ensuring each layer works cohesively, specialists help build the resilient security posture that antivirus alone can no longer provide.

From static detection to integrated endpoint defence

Although antivirus has evolved significantly from the signature-based tools of the past, it now forms just one layer of defence in a far more complex threat environment. Modern attackers use multi-vector methods that combine several techniques at once, often beginning with phishing, malicious links or compromised cloud services before moving deeper into the network. Because these attacks do not rely on a single malicious file, antivirus cannot detect them, as it is designed to flag malicious code rather than suspicious behaviours.

In addition, ransomware families such as LockBit spread and encrypt data faster than basic controls can respond, often using lateral movement to reach other systems. Many attacks also use legitimate tools like PowerShell instead of malware to gain access, making them invisible to traditional scanning. Business e-mail compromise relies entirely on social engineering that appears legitimate, leaving nothing for antivirus to flag. These approaches allow cyber criminals to exploit users, processes and cloud applications long before they trigger any conventional alert.

To counter this, endpoint protection platforms have expanded to include firewalls, device control, application whitelisting and centralised management. Even so, these controls alone cannot keep pace with how quickly attackers adapt. This has made technologies such as endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) essential. They provide continuous monitoring, real-time visibility, detailed incident investigation and automated response. They can isolate compromised devices, disrupt malicious processes and correlate activity across endpoints, networks, cloud environments and e-mail systems.

This shifts organisations from reactive defence to proactive containment, reducing the time an attacker has to cause damage.

Antivirus remains a necessary tool, but it is no longer sufficient on its own, given the evolving nature of the threat landscape. It must operate within a wider, integrated ecosystem that can detect, respond and recover with far greater accuracy and speed than standalone tools were ever designed to achieve.

The foundations of resilient security

A layered security strategy is critical, but it is only achievable when technology, processes and people work together and reinforce one another. This begins with understanding what needs to be protected. Without clear insight into assets, identities, endpoints and applications, it is easy for security controls to be misaligned or ineffective. Regular risk assessments, penetration tests and vulnerability scans are also essential to help keep defences relevant to shifting landscapes and business needs.

One of the biggest vulnerabilities in any security system is human behaviour, which makes people the biggest target of bad actors. Phishing and social engineering are highly effective, especially when employees lack awareness of how these attacks operate. This makes cyber awareness and training essential.

In addition, it means that documentation plays a far more important role than many organisations realise. Policies, architecture diagrams, configuration standards, change management procedures and incident response playbooks tie technical and operational controls together. When these documents are missing or outdated, gaps appear in governance, readiness and compliance, leaving vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

The value of expert partnership

Expert support has become vital in bringing these elements together, because turning these foundations into a coherent strategy requires coordinated implementation, accurate interpretation of risk and the ability to align technical and operational controls without leaving gaps.

Specialists can align tools such as EDR, XDR, security information and event management (SIEM), and cloud protection with the organisation’s actual risks, ensuring each layer strengthens visibility rather than creating blind spots. They also help develop and refine incident response processes so that breaches can be contained quickly, limiting both disruption and financial impact.

Antivirus still has a role, but only as part of a strategy that incorporates asset awareness, risk assessment, user education, layered defences and continuous monitoring. The most effective security environments are those built on visibility, maintained through disciplined documentation and strengthened by expert input. This combination allows organisations to detect, respond and recover in ways that antivirus alone was never designed to achieve.