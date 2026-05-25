Reunert company iqbusiness acquires Silversoft Group, expanding ERP and PSA capability and accelerating international growth

Rob Godlonton, CEO of iqbusiness.

iqbusiness is a key part of Reunert’s ICT segment and reflects the group’s strategic commitment to expanding its digital and technology capabilities. Since acquiring a majority stake in iqbusiness in 2023, Reunert has continued investing in its ICT segment, strengthening its position as a leading South African technology and digital integration business.

The Silversoft acquisition further entrenches iqbusiness’ long-term growth strategy to expand its enterprise technology capability, enterprise resource planning (ERP) and professional services automation (PSA) solutions offering and to accelerate international expansion. Silversoft will form part of iqbusiness under the leadership of CEO Rob Godlonton.

Silversoft is a leading enterprise software and digital solutions provider, with a strong presence in South Africa, the UK and the Middle East.

As Deltek’s platinum regional partner, Silversoft implements, supports and optimises purpose-built ERP and PSA platforms such as Deltek Vantagepoint and Maconomy, helping clients enhance project visibility, optimise resource utilisation and improve financial control.

Silversoft has 20 years of experience and a client base of over 300 firms across consulting, architecture, engineering, legal and creative industries. Silversoft combines deep domain expertise with technology enablement to drive operational excellence, improved profitability and sustainable growth.

Strategic rationale

The acquisition creates a strong foundation for iqbusiness to expand its enterprise technology capabilities and evolve its ERP strategy. Key strategic drivers include:

Establishing an immediate, credible position in the ERP and PSA market through a recognised, trusted partner.

Expanding toward a multi-vendor, multi-service ERP offering across the iqbusiness portfolio.

Leveraging the advisory, data, technology and managed services capabilities of iqbusiness.

Developing scalable, repeatable ERP solutions delivered through the iqbusiness ecosystem.

Enhancing licence-based annuity revenue streams.

Strengthening client retention and long-term value creation.

Accelerating international growth across the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific region.

Rob Godlonton, CEO of iqbusiness, shared: “Silversoft brings deep ERP expertise, strong client relationships, and a highly-capable team that significantly strengthens our enterprise technology offering. It gives us a strong platform to scale ERP and PSA capability and serve clients across multiple markets.

Beyond capability, what stood out most is the alignment in culture, values and purpose. Together, we are focused on delivering long-term sustainable value for clients.”

He added: “This is a strategic step in evolving iqbusiness toward a multi-vendor ERP and enterprise solutions capability, enabling us to deliver packaged, scalable solutions that enhance client outcomes and create recurring value.”

Silversoft perspective

Jacques du Buisson, CEO and Co-Founder of Silversoft, commented: “By joining iqbusiness, we believe we have the ideal partner to scale the business and create additional value for our clients, while delivering both a strategic and cultural fit for our talented team.

"From the outset, it was clear that both organisations share a strong commitment to client success, innovation and long-term value creation. iqbusiness brings scale, advisory strength and complementary capabilities that will accelerate our next phase of growth.

"Our purpose and values are aligned. Their strategic roadmap is incredibly exciting, and we look forward to expanding our ERP and SaaS capabilities globally while continuing to deliver the specialised solutions our clients rely on.”

Looking ahead

The combined business will continue to serve clients seamlessly, ensuring continuity of service while unlocking expanded capability across ERP, enterprise technology, advisory, and digital transformation services.

The acquisition strengthens iqbusiness as a leading business and technology transformation partner, with a growing international footprint and enhanced ability to deliver scalable, outcome-driven solutions.