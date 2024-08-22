Revamped cPanel Reseller Hosting announcement from Absolute Hosting

Revamped cPanel Reseller Hosting packages on offer.

We’re thrilled to unveil our revamped cPanel Reseller Hosting packages – now better than ever!

Thanks to our recent achievement of becoming an authorised cPanel partner and a WHMCS reseller, we’ve upgraded our hosting packages to offer you unbeatable performance and flexibility:

Four tailored packages ranging from 50GB to a massive 200GB SSD storage .

ranging from to a massive . Unlimited everything – sub-accounts, domains, e-mail accounts and more. No limits, just possibilities!

– sub-accounts, domains, e-mail accounts and more. No limits, just possibilities! Effortless management – thanks to cPanel and WHMCS, handling your hosting environment has never been smoother.

To celebrate this milestone, we’re offering a special deal for resellers looking to make the switch:

Free migration for resellers moving from another South African hosting provider and a 30% discount for three months after migrating your reseller account to Absolute Hosting.

This is your chance to upgrade to superior hosting without the hassle or extra costs. Ready to make the move? Explore our new packages today and experience the power of hosting with Absolute Hosting.

Discover more at Absolute Hosting.

