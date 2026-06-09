RevBits and Stony Brook University’s Ethos Lab Establish a Collaborative Partnership to Further the Field of Cyber Security Education and Application

Stony Brook University’s (SBU) Ethos Lab, in the College of Engineering and Applied Sciences Department of Computer Science, recently announced a collaborative partnership with RevBits, LLC. Through the partnership, SBU’s Ethos Lab will utilize the RevBits solutions suite to build computer science labs and a cybersecurity-focused curriculum, reinforcing lessons from the classroom. The platform simulates environments containing five major threat landscapes, including Endpoint Security, Privileged Access Management, Email Security, Zero Trust Network and Deception Technology.

SBU’s Department of Computer Science was recently designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity Research and will utilize the partnership to advance student education and equip them with the knowledge to face modern threats in a realistic, contained environment.

David Schiffer, CEO, RevBits, said, "We are incredibly proud to participate in the educational process in general and specifically with Stony Brook University to help the next generation of cybersecurity administrators develop the necessary skill sets to battle the growing threat landscape. Additionally, as one of Stony Brook University's first graduates from its Computer Science Department, it is an honor to return in a collaborative and educationally enriching way. As we have seen, in the cybersecurity marketplace, the best defense against ever-growing threats is a combination of two things – effective cybersecurity solutions and competent, knowledgeable cybersecurity professionals. We are excited to be a part of the educational process of that next generation of cybersecurity professionals."

Amir Rahmati, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science, Stony Brook University, said, “At the Ethos Lab, our core mission is to push the boundaries of cybersecurity and privacy research while equipping our students with the practical skills required to tackle real-world challenges. This partnership with RevBits allows us to bridge the crucial gap between academic theory and industry application. By giving our students hands-on access to a comprehensive security platform and integrating these advanced tools into our curriculum, we are preparing them to secure and defend complex production pipelines, providing invaluable experience for our students as they transition into the professional cybersecurity workforce.”