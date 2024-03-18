RevBits Sweeps the 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards Across Multiple Solutions and Categories

RevBits, winner in eight categories of the 2024 Globee Cybersecurity Awards, continues to advance the state of cybersecurity solutions. The Globee Awards recognizes the world’s top providers by their organizational performance, innovations, products and services, leadership, initiatives, and more.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of eight awards in multiple categories.

Company-level awards:

Silver | Most Innovative Security Company RevBits



Silver | Cybersecurity Chief Technology Officer of the Year Mucteba Celik, CTO, RevBits



Product-level awards:

Gold | Security Platform RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform



Gold | Deception-based Security RevBits Deception Technology



Gold | Endpoint Detection, Visibility & Response RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR



Silver | Privileged Access Control, Security, & Management RevBits Privileged Access Management



Bronze | Email Security and Management RevBits Email Security



Bronze | Zero Trust Security RevBits Zero Trust Network



“This recognition of eight awards, for our company, CTO and all six of our main product modules is extremely gratifying. It confirms both the breadth and depth of our solution is unrivaled in the crowded cybersecurity market,” said David Schiffer, CEO. “One of our tag lines is ‘Every CISO’s Dream’ and RevBits’ Cybersecurity Intelligent Platform, truly is that.”

“Innovation is at the core of everything we do,” said Mucteba Celik, CTO. “We probably have the broadest footprint of any cybersecurity software vendor in the market. And still every single one of our products has innovative and unique features that make it stand out from other mainstream solutions. We have wider coverage with superior products. We continue to innovate, for instance in 2023 we have enabled three of our solutions to be fully deployable in Air-Gapped environments (EPS&EDR, PAM, and DT solutions). Once again it is gratifying to see this validated by the experts.”