RevBits Sweeps the Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards Across Eight Categories During the 2024 RSA Conference

RevBits, winner in eight categories in the 2024 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards ®, continues to advance the state of cybersecurity solutions. The awards were delivered by CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, during the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco.
RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of eight awards in multiple categories.
Company-level awards:
- Editor's Choice / Cybersecurity Company
- Editor's Choice / Chief Technology Officer
Product-level awards:
- Hot Company | Extended Detection and Response (XDR)
- Market Leader | Deception Based Security
- Editor's Choice | Endpoint Security
- Hot Company | Privileged Access Management
- Most Innovative | Email Security and Management
- Best Product | Zero Trust
"We are honored to have received recognition across our entire solution suite and for our company and venerable CTO, Mucteba Celik. The cybersecurity marketplace is highly competitive with strong vendors, so winning awards can be challenging for any provider, said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. This acknowledgment by CDM during RSA is extremely gratifying - it confirms that the research, development, and design we put into our solutions are unrivaled in the marketplace. Our company's tagline used in our advertisements is 'Every CISO's Dream,' it is satisfying to know that it's also a reality."
"We continually concentrate on innovation," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "Our concept from the start was to deliver advanced solutions to the market and our customers that cover all the main threat vectors. Cybersecurity administrators are engaged against determined attackers daily; we want to deliver the tools they need to detect, deny, and defeat the adversary – the RevBits solution suite does just that."
About RevBits
RevBits is a cybersecurity leader that delivers new levels of security IQ using behavioral analysis, artificial intelligence, and machine learning through RevBits Cyber Intelligence Platform (CIP). RevBits CIP is an extensible platform that can plug into many log management and security platforms. The integrated dashboard, or mobile app, allows a CISO to see the status of all significant components within their cyber defense.
RevBits eliminates security gaps between siloed products that cannot integrate, correlate, or analyze unrelated alerts, logs, events, or behavior analytics. RevBits patented technology includes best-in-class cybersecurity modules and provides superior protection by seamlessly working together.
RevBits is headquartered in Mineola, NY, with offices in Princeton, NJ; Boston, MA; Houston, TX; Antwerp, Belgium; and London, England. For more information on RevBits, please visit https://www.revbits.com/about.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240507258508/en/
Contacts
Neal Hesterberg
Vice President of Business Development Neal.hesterberg@revbits.com