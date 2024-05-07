RevBits Sweeps the Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Awards Across Eight Categories During the 2024 RSA Conference

RevBits, winner in eight categories in the 2024 Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) Global InfoSec Awards ®, continues to advance the state of cybersecurity solutions. The awards were delivered by CDM, the industry's leading electronic information security magazine, during the 2024 RSA Conference in San Francisco.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of eight awards in multiple categories.

Company-level awards:

Editor's Choice / Cybersecurity Company RevBits

Editor's Choice / Chief Technology Officer Mucteba Celik, CTO, RevBits



Product-level awards:

"We are honored to have received recognition across our entire solution suite and for our company and venerable CTO, Mucteba Celik. The cybersecurity marketplace is highly competitive with strong vendors, so winning awards can be challenging for any provider, said David Schiffer, RevBits CEO. This acknowledgment by CDM during RSA is extremely gratifying - it confirms that the research, development, and design we put into our solutions are unrivaled in the marketplace. Our company's tagline used in our advertisements is 'Every CISO's Dream,' it is satisfying to know that it's also a reality."

"We continually concentrate on innovation," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "Our concept from the start was to deliver advanced solutions to the market and our customers that cover all the main threat vectors. Cybersecurity administrators are engaged against determined attackers daily; we want to deliver the tools they need to detect, deny, and defeat the adversary – the RevBits solution suite does just that."