RevBits wins Twice in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for Privileged Access Management and Endpoint Security

RevBits today announced that it was recognized as a winner in the Privileged Access Management and Endpoint Security categories by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards®. The review process judges the world's top providers by their organizational size, performance, technology, products, and leadership.

RevBits is pleased to be the recipient of three awards in the following categories:

Endpoint Security / North America RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR



Privileged Access Management / North America RevBits Privileged Access Management



"Our two winning solutions, RevBits Privileged Access Management (PAM) and RevBits Endpoint Security & EDR (EPS), are gaming changing cybersecurity tools," said David Schiffer, CEO. "We realize the options are plenty for administrators in selecting the appropriate solution, so we’ve built software that is so effective in its capabilities and feature sets that we make the selection process a lot easier for them."

"When you stay focused on superior design two things happen, you win customers and awards," said Mucteba Celik, CTO. "It's great to have two of our products recognized by such a prestigious award group. We enjoy designing, building and securing our customers with award winning technology."

RevBits PAM is a truly unique solution with seven integrated access management modules, an onboard workflow engine, native client architecture for all major server types and communication protocols, and extensive real-time monitoring through keystroke and video recording of sessions.

RevBits EPS is a security solution designed to stop threats and control endpoints - period. Leveraging the deepest USB policy capability which accompanies a multi-admin 2FA policy change control protocol, kernel-level protection through patented anti-rootkit capabilities, and total endpoint control and forensics gathering depth that is unrivaled on the market.

RevBits PAM and EPS are deployable in On-prem, Hybrid-cloud, SaaS, and Air Gap environments.