Revolutionizing Performance Measurement: Industry-First Methodology for Testing 5G Network Slices Enabled by Ookla and Ericsson

Ookla®, a global leader in connectivity intelligence, and Ericsson, a world leader in communications technology, demonstrate an innovative solution allowing users to measure and validate 5G network slicing performance. This collaboration marks a major milestone in the 5G-Advanced era, providing a way to validate the Quality of Experience (QoE) essential for the next generation of mobile applications and use cases.

Historically, measuring the performance of an individual network slice from a consumer or enterprise device has been a significant technical challenge. Traditional speed tests measure the default internet connection.

Through this collaboration, Ookla and Ericsson developed a methodology that enables the Speedtest app to identify and test specific network slices. This breakthrough demonstrates how Service Level Agreements (SLAs) for differentiated services can finally be verified in real-time by both consumers using the Speedtest app and service providers.

Crucially, this puts the power of verification directly into the hands of the consumer, allowing them to use the unique Speedtest app to independently validate that the performance they’ve purchased is being delivered as promised.

"Network slicing is no longer a future concept; it is a commercial reality. However, you cannot manage what you cannot measure," said Tibor Rathonyi, Senior Advisor at Ookla. "Our work with Ericsson is a pivotal first step in providing the transparency needed to prove the value of these premium 5G services to both consumers and enterprises."

As 5G Standalone (SA) deployments scale globally, network slicing has emerged as the critical catalyst for 5G monetization. The technology allows operators to create multiple virtual networks (slices) over a single physical infrastructure, each tailored to specific requirements:

Ultra-low latency for gaming,

High-bandwidth for 8K video streaming,

Mission-critical reliability for industrial IoT and emergency services.

MWC 2026 Live Demonstration

The results of this collaboration between Ookla and Ericsson will debut during Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2026. Attendees can visit the Ericsson pavilion, in Hall 2, to experience a live demonstration of a specialized test version of the Speedtest® app, featuring: